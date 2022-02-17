Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Phil’s impulsive vacation idea to cheer Sheila up causes friction with Oscar and Randi.

Pivoting (Fox at 9:31) Amy tries to get back Colleen’s old cellphone number after learning it has been passed off to a stranger.

House Hunters (HGTV at 10) A couple who live on opposite coasts decide to put roots down in Atlanta, but they have differing ideas on the age of their new home.

Premieres

Big Nate (Paramount Plus) An animated series about sixth-grader Nate Wright — based on the comic strip and books from Lincoln Peirce.

Dream Raider (HBO Max) This Taiwanese sci-fi series follows a group of outcasts as they uncover a criminal conspiracy that undermines human consciousness.

Specials

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (Netflix) The British stand-up comedian explores his upbringing and working-class background.

Movies

Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story (Lifetime Movie at 8) Based on the true story of an Idaho family of four whose two kids went missing in 2019 and were found dead in June 2020.

Erax (Netflix) A family-friendly short film about a mystic storybook that comes to life as an aunt reads it to her niece.

Fistful of Vengeance (Netflix) Action stars from “The Raid” and “Mortal Kombat” feature in this story of a superpowered assassin who’s out for revenge in Bangkok.

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (Netflix) A boy with a disability fends for his life in 1939 Germany.

Heart Shot (Netflix) Two teens are in the middle of a whirlwind romance and planning a future together before one’s past rears its ugly head.

Returning

Trolls: TrollsTopia (Hulu/Peacock)

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs (HBO Max)

Young Wallander (Netflix)

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Janicza Bravo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Pete Buttigieg, Adam Scott.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ringo Starr, Shaun White.