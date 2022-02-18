The Cuphead Show! (Netflix) An animated series, inspired by 1930s cartoons (and a popular 2017 video game), follows the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (Amazon Prime) Jay Baruchel hosts this comedy competition showcase, starring Canadian entertainers including Dave Foley and Caroline Rhea, who try to make each other laugh while not cracking themselves up to win $100,000 for charity.

Lov3 (Amazon Prime) Three siblings try to dodge normative relationships after the dissolution of their parents’ 30-year-marriage.

Specials

Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars (Netflix) The mischievous Rabbids head on an adventure to Mars where things predictably go haywire.

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse (Disney Plus) Mickey and friends get into winter high jinks; this special serves as an entry into the second season of “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.”

Miniseries

Lincoln’s Dilemma (Apple TV Plus) A four-part series featuring insight from historians and archival material that show the nuanced decisions and process of Abraham Lincoln.

Uprooted (Discovery Plus) The unsolved death of Silver Spring, Md. teenager Keith Warren in 1986 is explored in this three-part miniseries.

Movies

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix) Documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy investigates the corporate malfeasance at the root of the two Boeing 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people.

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story (Lifetime Movie at 8) The true story of a doctor who seemingly had it all with a wife and eight kids, but his wife’s mysterious death unraveled a lifetime of lies and deceit.

Returning

Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things (Discovery Plus)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Painting With John (HBO at 11)