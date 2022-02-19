Premiere

Rich & Shameless (TNT at 10:30) A sneak preview of a forthcoming true-crime anthology about the stories behind scandals highlights the sordid affairs of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Movies

Caught in His Web (Lifetime at 8) An anonymous cyberbully hacks into three women’s digital world, but they band together to try to nab their harasser.

The Wedding Veil Legacy (Hallmark at 8) The last of three friends to claim an antique wedding veil with vaunted matchmaking powers questions its mythology.

Sunday Listings

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Heather commemorates her father; Jen cuts costs to pay for legal fees.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10) The siblings assess the situation following the hospital shootout; Baby Billy reconnects to his past.

Premieres

From (Epix at 9) A sci-fi/horror series stars Harold Perrineau (“Lost”) who wrangles the residents of a middle America town where it’s not safe to be out after dark.

Finales

Around the World in 80 Days (PBS at 8) Fogg encounters a friend from his past at New York’s Grand Central and decides on the future of his travels.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW at 9) Two episodes conclude Season 3: A widower and his daughter discover their new home was built on cursed land and three brothers who are visiting their ailing father must confront their past.

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime at 10) The final installment of the acclaimed series airs.

Miniseries

Abraham Lincoln (History at 8) Part 1 premieres of the three-part series — based off “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns Goodwin — which blends interviews with the likes of Barack Obama and dramatic reenactments with actor Graham Sibley, pictured.

LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy (CNN at 9) A four-part look over two nights at the legacy of one of the most consequential presidents in American history.

Movies

Swim Instructor Nightmare (Lifetime at 8) A father’s search for someone to teach his 10-year-old daughter how to swim yields a psychopath.

Returning

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9)

The Talking Dead (AMC at 10)