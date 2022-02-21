The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Sarah is on the hunt for a fellow competitor who tried to sabotage her while the group travels to Vienna.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) Marco triggers Thony’s marital woes after her methods of getting Luca’s medical treatment come into question.

The Gilded Age (HBO at 9) Bertha, Marian, Aurora and Peggy set out to attend a speaking engagement with Clara Barton.

Story continues below advertisement

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Layton and Zarah’s big day is in peril because of terrorist attacks.

Advertisement

Promised Land (ABC at 10) Father Ramos lends Joe a hand, Lettie and Daniela bond, and Veronica digs into Michael’s past.

Premieres

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) This spinoff series follows a pair of HBCU college athletic stars — one in tennis and one in baseball — who must navigate campus dynamics.

The Endgame (NBC at 10) The new series chronicles a cat-and-mouse game between an arms dealer who’s plotting elaborate bank heists — while in custody — and the FBI agent tasked with stopping her.

Movies

Don’t Kill Me (Netflix) An Italian teen romance follows two lovers who die of drug overdoses, but the girl comes to and discovers she’s a part of a mysterious, violent world.

Story continues below advertisement

Independent Lens (Check local PBS listings) “Apart” follows three incarcerated mothers who are part of a prison program that will prepare them to manage the world they will reenter.

Returning

All American (CW at 8)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ben Stiller, Laverne Cox, Muni Long.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alt-J.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Haley Bennett, Sam Richardson, Sam Morril.