Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Anthony looks for new jobs at Nicky’s urging; Sherm and Noah explore the world of cryptocurrency; Fay and Wyatt try to keep a handle on a bachelorette party.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Ava and Janine try to team up and teach an after-school step class, but they butt heads on how things should run.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) The squad looks into an American tech mogul who peddles conspiracies online and may be involved with a murder in Frankfurt, Germany.

Naomi (CW at 9) Dee tries to keep Naomi focused on her training following the harrowing run-in with a bounty hunter.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Beth gets the dancers ready for a big recital.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Charlie asks Dre to be the best man at his wedding to Vivica A. Fox; Diane tries to sneak into the wedding despite her ongoing spat with the groom.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO at 10) Head injuries with bobsled and skeleton athletes; cryptocurrency buoys a seaside town.

Finales

Jeopardy! National College Championship (ABC at 8) The two-week tournament concludes and a college champion is crowned.

The Real Dirty Dancing (Fox at 9) The final two couples head to the lake to perfect the most important “Dirty Dancing” routine: the lift.

Specials

Cat Burglar (Netflix) An interactive animated comedy from the minds behind “BoJack Horseman” and “Black Mirror” requires you to answer trivia questions to advance the narrative.

Miniseries

Race: Bubba Wallace (Netflix) A look at Bubba Wallace, who has made waves in the racing world as the only current Black driver on the NASCAR circuit.

Returning

Doubling Down With the Derricos (TLC at 10)

To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10)

Traces (Britbox)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) James Spader, Nathan Chen, Bernice King, EarthGang.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Turturro, John Avlon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Smith, Rob Base, Tinashe, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37)