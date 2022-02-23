The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) The family heads to Lillian’s family home for spring break where she tries to settle a long-running quarrel to impress her mother.

The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) The contestants scour Thessaloniki, Greece, looking for clues.

Batwoman (CW at 9) Ryan, Sophie and Jada unite to try to take down Marquis.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Severide and Seager must team up to look into whether a troubled young woman was responsible for her own house fire.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene wants to buy a house that fits all her needs, but when the real estate agent says she’ll have a better shot if she’s part of a couple, she tries to rope Ben in.

Next Level Chef (Fox at 9) The competition gets more intense as three chefs will be eliminated at the end of the night.

Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Maria makes an attempt to bond Connor and Lupe through a salsa-dancing competition.

Good Sam (CBS at 10) An important fundraising gala for the hospital resurfaces fissures in Sam’s relationship with her father.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Upton puts her own life on the line while out on a jog to save passengers from the wreckage of a car crash — which the team later has to investigate and find the culprit.

Premieres

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney Plus) A revival of the popular animated Disney Channel series that ran in the early 2000s.

Specials

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (HBO at 9) Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by David Blight, this new special chronicles the life of the famed activist with five of his most famous speeches reenacted by the likes of Nicole Beharie and Jeffrey Wright.

Returning

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10)

Snowfall (FX at 10)

UFO (Netflix)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tracee Ellis Ross, Jabari Banks, Koffee.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Jennifer Palmieri, Russell Howard.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tyler Perry, Usher, Ari Lennox.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dave Grohl, Hilary Duff, Carlie Hanson.