Severance (Apple TV Plus) Mark takes the team on a field trip while Helly continues to rebel; a weakened Petey tries to tell Mark about Lumon’s actions.

Servant (Apple TV Plus) Sean’s dinner party deteriorates after Leanne is rude to a guest; Dorothy finds out scary details from the block party.

Love Is Blind (Netflix) The Season 2 finale reveals which of the five engaged couples make it to the altar or break up forever.

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) While investigating Arcane Wireless, an untraceable cellular network for criminals, the task force runs into unexpected trouble; Red has to act fast to get a colleague out of harm’s way.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Emma Grede, the CEO of Good American, is the guest judge; pitches include a line of beauty products specifically formulated for melanin-rich skin, a product that eliminates diaper odor and more.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens sing and dance in 1960s-style girls groups The Rupremes, The Runettes and The Shangrulas; comedian Alec Mapa is guest judge.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The president and CEO of Round Table Pizza goes undercover to find ways to expand the franchise and attract younger clientele.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum and Higgins are hired by a bail bondsman to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond; T.C. and Katsumoto join forces to find Cade’s mother.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) The Navy has been releasing photos and videos of unidentified aerial phenomena since 2017, and ancient astronaut theorists see parallels in those images to ones from centuries ago.

Dateline (NBC at 10) A Colorado mother disappears on Mother’s Day 2020, leaving investigators with little evidence until a recording device reveals a potential motive.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Erin’s nephew learns of witness tampering in a trial; Baez gets Danny to help her to find the killer of her favorite TV personality; Eddie thinks over her decision to become police sergeant.

Premieres

Back to 15 (De Volta aos 15) (Netflix) An unhappy Anita finds a way to travel back to age 15 and contemplates changing her past.

Juvenile Justice (Netflix) A cold, elite Korean judge who hates young offenders is appointed judge of a juvenile court, where she tackles complicated cases and faces young offenders.

Merli: Sapere Aude (Netflix) Pol goes to college for a philosophy degree, but once there, he finds himself challenged and drawn to new friends and a particular professor.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) The sequel to the History Channel drama “Vikings” is set a century later, starring Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, pictured above.

Movies

No Exit (Hulu) A young woman is stranded by a blizzard and finds an abducted girl in a van.

Restless (Netflix) A corrupt cop gets threats from a mysterious witness after covering up an accident.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Netflix) Madea refuses to entertain any family drama at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.

Framed by My Sister (LMN at 8) Twins Reina and Alex find out they have a mysterious triplet who has made a plan to frame one of them for murder and assume the identity of the other.

Returning

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) Season 8 resumes.

Reno 911! (Roku) Season 8.

Van Go (Magnolia) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Uma Thurman, Deion Sanders, Liam Gallagher.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sam Waterston, Sophia Bush, Tears for Fears.