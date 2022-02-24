The Real Housewives of Miami (Peacock) Alexia’s bachelorette party ends with a disgruntled guest leaving the table; Larsa signs her divorce papers; Alexia’s dream wedding day starts to crumble as her mother’s health worsens.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon clashes with a new scientist in the lab; Mary gets a lotto ticket.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox at 8) The men have met the ladies’ families; the women now have the chance to meet Kurt and Steven’s loved ones and find out more about the men.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Pauly D learns how to play bingo; Angelina has a breakdown without her luggage; Mike starts an investigation; the roommates are shocked by an alarming discovery.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) The World Championship is soon, meaning it’s the last chance for teams to prove they belong in round of 32.

Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) Chef Robert Irvine lands in Colorado to help the owner of Denos I-76, who has been abandoned by her employees and is working alone.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Riley finally understands how difficult his deployment was on Vanessa; Lizzie and Lois get closer, concerning Art; Hazel launches a dog-walking business and recruits Al to help.

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Molly Yeh departs the farm to team up with Alex Guarnaschelli in the arena, and the pair put their hopes on chefs Sam Fore and Jon Keeley.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat joins Carter in a line to get exclusive sneakers, which he wants for his son; Randi’s relaxing night in is interrupted by Max and Phil needing advice; Sheila tries to get Oscar to stand up for himself.

Twisted Killers (Oxygen at 9) A young woman is found drowned in a lake in rural Michigan. Her baby is missing, and one man is in the center of it all.

Swamp People (History at 9) Joey and Zak must fill their tags as dropping water levels threaten to strand them in a remote canal; Troy uses the low water to his advantage to settle an old score.

Legacies (CW at 9) Cleo, MG and Jed work together on a unique mission; Alaric, Landon and Ted find out what is next for them; Hope is surprised by an unexpected source.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) A young woman learning about her birthparents turns to Benson for help; Carisi and Rollins discuss the risks of making their relationship public.

Ghosts (CBS at 9) Sasappis suggests helping Sam finish the bed-and-breakfast website so they can start taking reservations; Pete bonds with Jay over basketball until Jay gets a new living friend; Flower tries to be Pete’s new basketball buddy.

Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Tee Tee and Shawn’s wedding is affected by covid, finances, rain and Pep not being invited; JoJo and Tanice are challenged by married life; Eric confronts Layzie Bone over his involvement in the Eazy-E documentary.

B Positive (CBS at 9:30) Gina is stuck in the middle when Norma’s rude sister comes to Valley Hills; Harry plays matchmaker to Drew; Spencer and Bette take the next step in their relationship.

Pivoting (Fox at 9:30) Amy and Henry cover up an accidental bribe after an incident with one of Luke’s teachers; Sarah decides to say yes to new things.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) A series of bomb threats means the team must race to save lives.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 10) Zoey and Luca design a new line for Anti-Muse, despite growing tensions between the two; Aaron must give a presentation on his Afro Salon, but CalU asks him to make adjustments.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull’s estranged brother arrives, giving the TAC team a glimpse into Bull’s personal life; The FBI accuses an investor of running a Ponzi scheme with his father.

Fast Foodies (TruTV at 10) Comedian and actress Jillian Bell gets the chefs to put their own spin on a fast-food chicken sandwich.

Single Drunk Female (Freeform at 10:30) Sam and James travel to New York, where Sam confronts who she was before sobriety; Olivia and Stephanie reach an important milestone in their IVF journey.

Premieres

Bilardo (HBO Max) Following the trials and tribulations of a soccer doctor whose contributions to the sport are forever etched in its history.

Take Note (Peacock) Contestants compete in a fictional singing competition, including 14-year-old Calvin Richards, who is suddenly thrust into the spotlight.

Specials

Love, Tom (Paramount Plus) Country music songwriter Tom Douglas narrates a letter of hope over the course of a single night in Nashville.

Trail to Terror (Discovery Plus) Dakota Laden takes his sister and best friends to the most haunted places in America to sleep overnight.

Miniseries

Wasteland (Paramount Plus) Examining how the overproduction of waste has affected all aspects of our lives.

Movies

Hellbender (Shudder) Teenager Izzy lives an isolated life on a mountaintop and sneaks down the mountain to befriend someone who changes her life forever.

Returning

Law & Order (NBC at 8) The Dick Wolf crime drama returns for Season 21, more than a decade after Season 20 ended, with a new cast, including Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi, pictured, and some returning faces.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) Season 5 resumes.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Season 18 resumes.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Season 2 resumes.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gordon Ramsay, Dominic Fike.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Norah O’Donnell, Tom Lennon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Pamela Adlon, Banks.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nathan Chen, Will Arnett, Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow Smith.