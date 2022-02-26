Specials

The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience (Amazon Prime) R&B artist the Weeknd, pictured above in Super Bowl LV, presents an immersive music special that pairs with his new album, “Dawn FM.”

53rd NAACP Image Awards (BET at 8) The annual ceremony honors outstanding representations and achievements by people of color in television, movies, music and literature in the 2021 calendar year.

I Love Lucy: The Unknown Story (Reelz at 8) A closer look at the revolutionary sitcom that featured real life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Gilligan’s Island: The Unknown Story (Reelz at 9) Though “Gilligan’s Island” only ran for three seasons, the show’s theme song and legacy lives on decades after its finale.

Miniseries

The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler (Investigation Discovery at 9) The Discovery Plus series has its cable debut, focusing on the women who were killed by a serial strangler.

Movies

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez (Lifetime at 8) Based on the true story of 14-year-old Abby Hernandez, who disappeared while walking home from school and was subjected to torture.

Sunday Listings

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A Florida woman’s body is found in an abandoned trailer and investigators find a dark truth of someone who was pushed too far.

The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen at 8) A woman is murdered during a flower delivery, and the hunt uncovers the mastermind behind the brutal killing.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Homer and Marge are lost in the wilderness and push themselves to the limit to survive.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall and Jesse Cook, a brilliant but unpredictable master thief, team up to find a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Gino prepares to meet Jasmine’s mother; Hamza frets over Memphis.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz at 8) Tommy’s foe-turned-friend is in trouble with a notorious criminal organization that wants to reclaim what is theirs; the group is led by an enemy Tommy knew in New York who is out for blood.

Home Town (HGTV at 8) Luke is a travel nurse who wants his home base to be in his hometown; Ben and Erin transform his starter home into a comfy, cozy cabin that includes his grandma’s mementos.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) The team helps an ambassador find her missing daughter; agent Aliyah De León comes back to support the team on the case.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) The heroes have Halloween in the Commonwealth; Daryl and Rosita go through military experience led by Mercer; Carol looks into Ezekiel’s medical condition.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Part 1 of the housewives’ reunion.

Euphoria (HBO at 9) Different memories collide with the present and future.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Lois is at odds with Peter and takes Quagmire to her high school reunion; the rest of the family end up covering up the death of a pizza delivery man.

Billions (Showtime at 10) The trading floor scrambles to stake out its turf as a new player lands at Prince Cap; Taylor makes a huge bet on a risky play; Chuck attempts to bring a worthy cause home but faces a surprising obstacle.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo and the team scramble to find the hacker who accessed LAPD’s computers and revealed the identities of undercover officers; Street must confront past misdeeds.

On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) Investigators have to overturn a shocking decision before solving a hauntingly familiar murder of a teenager.

From (Epix at 10) Julie finds solace in new friends; Jim and Tabitha deal with their marriage; Ethan goes off into the forest with Victor; Father Khatri encourages Boyd to embrace his role as leader; Sara gets another horrifying directive.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10) The Gemstones celebrate the launch of Zion’s landing; Baby Billy has a chance to embrace fatherhood.

Somebody Somewhere (HBO at 10:45) Sam recruits a small team to reinspire Joel; while on a party bus, Sam realizes how far she’s come.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO at 11) Season 9 continues.

Premieres

Adam Eats the 80s (History at 10) Adam Richman tastes the most unforgettable and iconic foods from 1980s America.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime at 10) The spotlight is on the rise and fall of Uber’s notorious CEO Travis Kalanick.

Specials

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT and TBS at 8) The ceremony. held in Santa Monica, Calif., honors best achievements in television and film from 2021.

Alice Cooper: Frontman (Reelz at 8) Alice Cooper, the son of a pastor, was rock’s first “villain,” a rock star known for his onstage antics.

Movies

A Wedding to Remember (UpTV at 7) Olivia and Brian are the maid of honor and best man and must put aside their differences to save the day.

Returning

American Idol (ABC at 8) Season 20.

Killing Eve (BBC America at 8) Season 4.

Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) Season 14.

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) Season 3.