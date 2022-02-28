School seemed the most obvious way out when they were girls, and an accidental sociological experiment was set into motion when Lila and Lenu, the two smartest students in their class, diverged in their education. Lila’s parents stopped paying her tuition after elementary school, while Lenu’s encouraged their daughter’s academic pursuits, which culminated in her college graduation and the publication of her best-selling debut novel shortly thereafter. But the friends — now 20-something women in the Italian-language drama’s third season — were always meant to go their separate ways. Iron-willed and insouciantly self-possessed Lila ignored the rules of reality until she was forced to run away, while self-disciplined and approval-seeking Lenu — always second to Lila in her mind, in potential if not in actual achievement — was rewarded for her scholastic compliance with an elevator ride to the stiflingly cultured middle class.

An epic about female friendship and rivalry against a backdrop of social change, political turbulence and mob-fueled instability, “My Brilliant Friend” is a series of rare sweep and extraordinary accomplishment. (Not for nothing, it was my favorite show of 2020.) The production and scenery are gorgeous; the score (by Max Richter) lush and haunting; the direction grand, immersive and occasionally hallucinatory; the performances seldom not pitch-perfect.

But the real draws — the qualities that make the show feel like none other on television — are the minute-by-minute specificity of its characters and its incomparable sense of lives lived and times changing, of doors slamming shut and new ones appearing out of thin air. Through it all there’s Lila and Lenu’s relationship, its waxes and wanes necessary to sustain it, but which nonetheless matures as both women marry, have children and wonder how they’ll ever feel like they’ve escaped enough.

Seasons 1 and 3 span about a decade; the superb second season, which largely follows Lila’s Bluebeard-esque marriage to a grocer connected to organized crime, covers about five years. Subtitled “Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay,” the still-stellar new season isn’t quite as urgent or consummate as its predecessor, but a turn toward the existential feels absolutely right as the women compare and critique each other’s half-complete journeys toward liberation.

Set in the ‘70s, Season 3 opens with Lila working herself to the bone at a meat processing plant to provide for her young son after fleeing her abusive husband, and Lenu trying to enjoy the fruits of her literary success and looking forward to the day she’ll marry her soon-to-be-professor boyfriend Pietro (Matteo Cecchi), after which she can move away from her family to Florence. But until then, Lenu’s stuck back at home with her parents. While her father (Luca Gallone) parades her around town like a minor celebrity, her mother, Immacolata (Anna Rita Vitolo) — in an achingly familiar dynamic — whiplashes between pride and disdain (though mostly disdain) over an eldest daughter whose academic instruction, for which the family sacrificed so much, has made her a disapproving outsider. When Lenu announces that she and Pietro are forgoing a church wedding, Immacolata interprets their tweedy anti-papal protest as her daughter’s childish naivete about how men cheat women out of their wifely standing by refusing the marriage’s consecration. Harrumphs the older woman, “She studied so much her brain’s gone.”

In the season’s eight episodes, Lenu’s education strands her between the suffocatingly dull North and the culturally backward South (one of several story lines that recall the series’ cultural specificity and trans-Atlantic relevance). She’s unable to relate to anyone in town other than Lila, whose contempt for the would-be union organizers circling the meat plant — middle-class punching bags for the lower-class fascists, who might just be the mob’s hired fists — extends to Lenu’s bleeding heart.

As the son of intellectuals, Pietro always had a path laid out for him. Bereft of a life map for the first time in her life after graduation, Lenu, who emerges as the season’s main character, is suitably lost: What do you do after you’ve done everything you’re supposed to do? Eventually, she’s forced to contemplate whether, despite her husband’s professed feminist convictions and the burgeoning women’s movement, her existence is all that different from her mother’s.

By the end of the season, after both women have cut off the ties that anchor them to Naples, they grow old enough to indulge the voices within that call them back home. But the old neighborhood is no longer so old; even the gangsters are diversifying their portfolios to include data processing on hulking computers whose room-filling whirs and head-spinning efficiencies intimidate the flesh-and-blood workers. The series’ snapshot of the friends’ young-adult struggles include their efforts to obtain contraception, some of their former classmates hardening into radicalism, and Lila and Lenu’s small children growing wiser to the dysfunctions around them.

Immutable amid it all is Lila’s magnetic indomitability. Finally, enough years may have passed for the world — or at least its women — to embrace her, like Lenu did years ago, even while shrinking under her shadow. Men, ever clinging to the privileges their gender affords them no matter how much women change, are charmed and mystified by her unconquerability, until they grow irate of the challenge it poses and act out accordingly. But in this world, Lila still needs to make alliances with men to survive. Lenu, though, finally catches a glimpse of what real liberation could mean: the disavowal of being a good girl or a respectable woman, the freedom to transgress and to make mistakes — to live, at least for a moment, like Lila.