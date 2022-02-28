All American (CW at 8) Spencer tries to have fun but is conflicted about sponsorship opportunities. Coop and Patience take their relationship to the next level.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) T.K.’s mother has an emergency, so Owen and T.K. go to New York on a flight that has a mechanical failure. T.K. looks back on when Gwyn helped him get into rehab.

The Gilded Age (HBO at 9) George fights to protect his public image, and Agnes’s status quo is damaged. Armstrong’s campaign against Peggy intensifies.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) Thony asks for Arman’s help to get to Mexico for Luca’s transplant, but the plans get complicated when Hayak finds out Arman’s lies.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Ciara gives Alex a shot, and Paige makes a confession to Craig. Kyle and Amanda’s difficult relationship is on display, so the ladies try to stage an intervention with Amanda.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) The bomber is revealed while Layton comes to terms with his decisions and makes an irreversible call.

Secrets of Playboy (A&E at 9) Playmates recount how women modeled for the magazine because they believed their positions could lead them to a prosperous career in a safe environment. Instead, many faced hostile conditions.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days (TLC at 9) David and Annie struggle with Jordan’s behavior as time runs out for the kids to get visas before school starts.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone finds motivation in a group assignment with Damon and Thea. Damon struggles to bond with the team, and Keisha contemplates letting go of her dream.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days (TLC at 9:30) After Boten spends more time in the NICU, Loren and Alexei can finally take him home.

The Endgame (NBC at 10) A kidnapping that Elena orchestrated puts Val to the test.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Jane is questioned after Maggie Shaw’s arrest. The rest of the team investigates a case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves.

1000-lb. Best Friends (TLC at 10) Vannessa prepares to move away from her toxic sister, and the best friends struggle with a fitness boot camp.

American Dad (TBS at 10) Stan must bring the 1950s back to Langley to save a beloved restaurant from closing.

Premieres

Million Dollar Wheels (Discovery Plus) Dive into the world of luxury cars and the experts who make their clients’ craziest dreams come true.

Ragdoll (AMC at 10) The cable debut of the show that streamed on AMC Plus last year centering on a sadistic killer who cuts up and stitches together his victims.

Specials

Chappelle’s Home Team: Earthquake: Legendary (Netflix) The comedian gives his most scathing takes on health, prostate exams and a celebrity funeral.

Returning

Spring Baking Championship (Food at 8) Season 8.

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) Season 3.

Better Things (FX at 10) The fifth and final season finds Sam entering a new phase of her life with her three daughters.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Season 5 resumes.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate McKinnon, Paul Dano, YG featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bob Odenkirk, Pusha T.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Courteney Cox, Jimmy O. Yang, Avril Lavigne featuring Blackbear and Travis Barker.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Maggie Gyllenhaal, Cynthia Erivo, Kimberly Clark.