The Kings of Napa (OWN at 8) August uncovers who is behind the animosity toward the Kings as tensions thicken between August and Bridgette; Dana gradually accepts Rose’s secret rendezvous; Rose finds out the real reason behind their infertility.

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Lois tells Clark her and Chrissy’s plan to investigate further into the Inverse Society; Lana and Sarah attempt to comfort each other after what transpired at Sarah’s quinceañera; Jordan finds something suspicious in Jonathan’s book bag.

American Auto (NBC at 8) The group attends the annual Payne Foundation Fundraising Gala; Katherine thinks her job might be in jeopardy; Wesley wrestles with a family rivalry.

Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) The crew goes on a trip to a Santa Barbara vineyard.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 9) Unsettling truths regarding the president are revealed.

Naomi (CW at 9) When Anthony thinks the Homecoming tradition is being disrespected by a military kid, tensions between him and Nathan escalate; Naomi discovers a startling piece of information; Zumbado runs into Greg and Jennifer.

Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs get alligator in the first basket, and the group must make the meat tender and flavorful.

Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC at 10) GG is in the hospital and the family frets over her health and the kids come together to show her some love; Karen has a secret that might cause issues with the family.

Premieres

The Guardians of Justice (Netflix) A team of troubled heroes must confront evil in the world and themselves after their leader self-destructs.

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix) True stories of the worst, most terrifying roommates.

Murder in Provence (BritBox) Adapted from the books by M.L. Longworth, the show follows Antoine Verlaque, played by Roger Allam, above, and company as they investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home.

Specials

State of the Union Address (Various networks at 9) President Biden addresses the country in his first State of the Union address.

Miniseries

The Larry David Story (HBO at 9) The comedian is joined by longtime friend Larry Charles to discuss his career and personal life.

Movies

Love Is Colorblind (Netflix) An artist becomes colorblind after an accident and a friend harboring romantic feelings tries to help (along with two other love interests).

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11)

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Greg Kinnear, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jim James.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders, Big Thief.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sandra Oh, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Mitski, Doreen Ketchens.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Pamela Adlon, Taika Waititi, Pinegrove.