Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The spouses delve deeper into their feelings in their newly minted marriages.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Madison Holten’s parents hold a family meeting to confront their rebellious teenager, but at the end, two of them are dead.

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Goodwin assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a covid long-hauler; Maggie helps Halstead with a patient who has been in an iron lung for decades; Hammer finds out hard truths about her mother.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Hayley met Britani on Instagram and instantly fell in love, but when she starts planning a dangerous trip to meet her, Hayley’s sister steps in and calls on Nev and Kamie for answers.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 8) Dennis has giant growths on his head; Juan has a rare condition that he hopes Dr. Lee understands; Natalie wants answers to why her body is covered in dark bumps.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) AI Gideon tells Gideon about Gary; the Legends find out Gwyn has broken the treaty; Sara keeps a big secret from Ava, fearing her reaction.

The Amazing Race (CBS at 8) One team is crowned the winner.

South Park (Comedy Central at 8) Butter needs to crush competition in the important dressage championship.

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 8) Guest panelists are Yvette Nicole Brown and Curtis Stone; the chosen contestant performs with Wanya Morris.

The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Dean, Cory and Keisa are excited to be taught by Mr. Brady, the school’s first Black teacher, after their teacher goes on leave; Mr. Brady encourages students to try out for the Knowledge Bowl team, where Dean has some challenges.

Batwoman (CW at 9) Batwoman and a panicked Bat Team have limited time to save Gotham from Marquis’ evil plan; a final standoff between siblings puts Ryan’s life and new love in danger.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Chief Hawkins does everything possible to help Brett and Violet with a problem; Kidd goes after an open lieutenant position

Resident Alien (Syfy at 9) Harry and Asta go to New York in search of one of his people, but things go terrifyingly wrong.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Emily preps for Annabelle’s baptism despite struggles with her father; Heather helps Gina with her closet; Noella gets closure from divorce proceedings.

The Conners (ABC at 9) The family is locked down at home after a shooting incident in the neighborhood.

Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Tom and Connor compete to prove who would be the better sperm donor to Denise; Sarah wants to prove to Alison she can direct the spring musical by throwing a fundraiser at Connor’s house.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Teddy returns and causes tension, making Jerome and Louie negotiate with Skully.

Good Sam (CBS at 10) Sam deals with the consequences of her actions at the hospital fundraising gala; Griff returns to the operating room for the first time since his shooting; Malcolm’s estranged mother comes to town.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team searches for a brutal killer with a signature modus operandi; Burgess and Ruzek double down to retain custody of Makayla.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy at 10) Principal Varshidi is possessed by a demonic ego; Astrid and Lilly have to perform the exorcism.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Cam plans an elaborate surprise party for Maggie’s 30th birthday; Tyrell returns home and quickly realizes things are not quite the same as when he left.

Premieres

Savage Rhythm (Netflix) Two dancers from opposite worlds in Colombia spar on and off the dance floor.

Specials

Pridelands: Wilderness Reborn (Smithsonian at 8) A family restores an old hunting ranch in South Africa.

Movies

Against the Ice (Netflix) Two men fight to survive while exploring Greenland.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix) A crew of pirates and bandits decipher clues and battle unpredictable waters in search of gold lost at sea.

Returning

Court Cam (A&E at 9) Season 4 continues.

Neighborhood Wars (A&E at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Stacey Abrams.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Zoë Kravitz, Al Franken, Sebastián Yatra.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nick Kroll, Caitriona Balfe, Turnstile.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Colin Farrell, Patrick Stewart, Nick Cave.