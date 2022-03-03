Law & Order (NBC at 8) The COO of a major tech company is found murdered in Central Park; Price and Maroun work the case, exposing a slick narcissist.

B Positive (CBS at 8:30) Gina struggles to keep Valley Hills running after Mrs. Ludlum quits and begins working at a rival facility; Drew contemplates going on another road trip or staying close to Gina.

Swamp People (History at 9) During a heat wave, Pickle uses frozen chicken pops for bait, the Edgars gamble on the cooler waters, and Ronnie struggles to get through the day without collapsing.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Max gets evicted from his apartment and asks Kat for help with managing his money; Phil finds he is too reliant on technology and decides to give up on his phone; Randi takes pictures of Sheila for her dating profile.

Legacies (CW at 9) Hope and Lizzie find themselves at a carnival with a unique set of characters; students speak their mind without knowing why at the Salvatore School, which makes Jed reveal a secret; Cleo tries to protect one of her classmates.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Benson investigates allegations against a popular radio personality; while undercover, Rollins gets a shocking confession that leads to another crime.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Schmitt has to face the Morbidity and Mortality Conference; Meredith persuades Nick to scrub in on a surgery in Seattle; Jo confronts her feelings.

Ghosts (CBS at 9) Sam and Jay have the ghosts bunk together to free up rooms for bed-and-breakfast guests, but find out Thorfinn has night terrors, prompting Sam to find a therapist for help.

Growing Up Hip Hop (We at 9) Tee Tee’s wedding day spirals out of control, but Pep has a shock for everyone; Treach warns Sam of a dangerous future ahead and enforces protection over Egypt; Jojo plans a special something for Tanice.

Pivoting (Fox at 9:30) Sarah and Jodie find a local mom’s scandalous secret and become fascinated with its potential financial upside; Amy is exhausted and confused by Henry unwilling to keep his hands off her.

United States of Al (CBS at 9:30) Riley realizes how much he cares for Holly and makes a huge romantic gesture; Vanessa tries to talk Hazel out of getting a drastic haircut.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Stabler and Bell work to stay ahead of Wheatley as a blackout cripples the city; Jet and Malachi get unlikely help; Bernadette get entangled in Stabler’s mess.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 10) Jack and Diane visit Zoey for a school project; Zoey and Luca figure out their romantic and working relationship; Kiela finds out Doug left her panel to see Jazz.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull helps his friend mount a diminished capacity defense for a sergeant accused of killing another soldier; a French gallery owner needs legal help to stop an auction house from selling a piece of art that should be repatriated.

Single Drunk Female (Freeform at 10:30) An inebriated James meets “Katrina” at a bar on Thanksgiving; the two are kicked out and go on a holiday journey; James’s time with Sam prompts him to make a change.

Fast Foodies (TruTV at 10) Musician and comedian Reggie Watts drops by to taste some meats and brings a dish of fast-food royalty for the chefs to cook.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Ren intervenes with Jenny’s plan to bring Jag into custody; Ronald and Scarlett try to find safety in a new environment; Cassie and Lindor find the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces.

Premieres

Echoes (Sundance Now) Leni and Gina are identical twins who have swapped lives since they were kids, but when one of them goes missing, their entire world is turned upside down.

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Netflix) A journalist must stop something that could change modern Turkey forever.

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) Taika Waititi heads this show about 18th-century pirates, partly based on the true story of aristocrat-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet. Pictured above from left: Leslie Jones, Nathan Foad and Rhys Darby.

Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer (Discovery Plus) Robert Irvine and Jon Taffer help struggling restaurant owners and compete to see who did a better job improving said restaurant.

Specials

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix) The comedian brings his quirks, impersonations and takes on different cultures to the stage of Brazil’s Teatro Amazonas.

Miniseries

The Dropout (Hulu) The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the infamous entrepreneur who was convicted of fraud.

Gaming Wall Street (HBO Max) Remember when stocks for GameStop went up and down, then up and down again? “Succession” star Kieran Culkin narrates what happened.

Joe vs Carole (Peacock) “Tiger King” but dramatized and with your favorite celebrities — Kate McKinnon is Carole Baskin, John Cameron Mitchell is Joe Exotic in this series.

The Tourist (HBO Max) A man wakes up in the Australian Outback and doesn’t remember who he is.

Movies

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix) Packs, prides and herds rely on family to survive a terrible dry season in the Kalahari Desert.

The Weekend Away (Netflix) After her best friend vanishes during a girls trip, a woman must figure out what happened.

Returning

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus) Season 1 resumes.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Netflix) Season 2.

Little Ellen (HBO Max) Season 2.

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Netflix) Season 2.

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus) Season 2.

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) Season 19.

Secrets in the Ice (Science at 9) Season 2 resumes.

Dicktown (FXX at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Serena Williams.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Duo Lipa, Sam Heughan, Band of Horses.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kyle MacLachlan, Arian Moayed, Pusha T.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jamie Dornan, Louisa Jacobson, Shenseea.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Camila Cabello, Nathan Lane.