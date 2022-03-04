Suspicion (Apple TV Plus) The suspects are prepared to flee, but they each have to decide where to run; Vanessa tells Scott a secret; Katherine does client damage control.

Servant (Apple TV Plus) Dorothy and Vera work together to get Leanne out of the house; Jericho and Leanne are more connected than anyone knows.

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) An investigation into a group of former government-sponsored assassins gets complicated; Red goes deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens have to lead Drag Con panel discussions on dating, fatherhood and toxic masculinity; comedian Nicole Byer is guest judge.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Rick calls upon his secret weapon to get down to the Rally Valley pay layer; Parker overspends to keep his operation afloat; Fred’s new alliance with the Claytons is tested when their cut is flooded.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Sean-Paul and Juliana Fay, Disguido, Dr. Scott Kahn and Star Newman.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The president and CEO of UScellular wants to see how the new endeavors for brand growth are doing.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) When he balks at a notorious crime boss’s request to find his missing son, Magnum finds out he has been poisoned and has just eight hours to locate the son to get the antidote.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank deals with public outcry to defund the NYPD School Safety division after an incident between a school officer and student goes viral; Danny and Baez help a father find his missing ex-wife and daughter.

Premieres

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Amazon Prime Video) Each episode in the animated spinoff to the show “The Boys” goes deep into its wacky, diabolical universe.

Lies and Deceit (Netflix) A literature teacher wants justice after alleging a surgeon date raped her, while the surgeon denies the encounter.

Making Fun (Netflix) Expert maker and resident grump Jimmy DiResta uses kids’ ideas to make often pointless, but always fun, inventions.

Pieces of Her (Netflix) A woman discovers her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in a small town.

Specials

Goyo: En Letra de Otro (HBO Max) Gloria “Goyo” Martinez, the frontwoman of Grammy Award-winning band ChocQuibTown, stars in a solo episode.

Miniseries

Bug Out (IMDb TV) A look into the world of bug smugglers, dealers and collectors.

Movies

Fresh (Hulu) A young woman meets a charming man in a grocery store and after a few dates, finds out he has an unusual predilection. Pictured above: Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The Invisible Thread (Netflix) A teenage son with two fathers makes a documentary about his parents but a real-life plot twist happens in his family.

Lucy and Desi (Amazon Prime Video) A documentary exploring the life of Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz.

Meskina (Netflix) A heartbroken and jobless Leyla has nothing to lose and decides to reinvent herself and find happiness.

You Can Never Go Home Again (LMN at 8) Izzy moves to her husband’s hometown, where she discovers their daughter’s teacher is obsessed with her life and her husband.

After Yang (Showtime at 9) A family’s humanoid robot named Yang breaks down and as they search for a way to repair Yang, they reconnect in unexpected ways.

Returning

Art in Bloom With Helene Dealtry (Magnolia) Season 2.

Central Park (Apple TV Plus) Season 2 resumes.

Dear … (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) Season 3.

Love After Lockup (We at 9) Season 4.

