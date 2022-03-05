Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) Oscar Isaac hosts and Charli XCX performs.

Movies

Stolen by Their Father (Lifetime at 8) Based on the memoir of Lizbeth Meredith, a mother whose children are taken by her abusive ex-husband.

Sunday Listings

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A North Carolina man is shot to death in a roadside ditch and the case remains unsolved until the appearance of a mysterious letter.

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (Oxygen at 7) A young woman meets a charming and handsome man at an Orlando nightclub, but a seemingly perfect match goes extremely wrong with a secret marriage and a past lover.

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) Guy Fieri gets 16 of the greatest chefs together for a single-elimination, sudden-death culinary contest.

The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen at 8) An Atlanta college is shocked when one of its students is tortured and murdered off campus and investigators find a trail of greed that led to a promising athlete’s demise.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Bart, Martin and the bullies are on the run for their lives when a wilderness weekend takes a terrifying turn.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall and Mel work with a jaded ex-cop to find the killers of a Chinese American restaurant owner who was a victim of a hate crime disguised as an accidental electrical fire.

Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) A transgender veteran and a South African farmer take on Zambia, where wild animals threaten their every move.

American Idol (ABC at 8) More hopefuls perform for the judges in three cities; the second platinum ticket winner is revealed.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Kim and Usman’s relationship is tested; Gino tries to win over Jasmine’s mom; Hamza frets over Memphis’s relationship with her ex-husband; Mike seeks help to better understand Ximena’s doubts.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz at 8) Tommy is offered a profitable solution that could solve his troubles; Tommy is told he must address a problem in the new venture.

Home Town (HGTV at 8) Tea farmers wants to turn their historic, six-generation farmhouse into an event space; Ben and Erin take on the renovation of an old home.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 8) The reunion continues with updates on the “Real Housekids of Salt Lake City"; the women discuss the rumors concerning Mary; Lisa breaks down after Heather and Whitney attempt to hold her accountable.

Killing Eve (BBC America at 8) Eve finds Helene, who could be an asset in her revenge mission against The Twelve; Villanelle’s quest for change goes wrong; Carolyn is pushed aside but still needs to find out who ordered Kenny’s hit.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Judy relaunches a legendary secret society called Saved by the Spells; Honeybee and Wolf have a surprising week; Moon makes a new friend on his citizens band radio.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) A civilian scientist working with Marines is killed and her advanced radar technology is stolen and the team must find the culprit and missing technology.

March (CW at 9) Couples think about taking their relationship to the next level; big news for the band adds pressure to their big performance at the SWAC Championship.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Prince must figure out how far he’ll go to secure his bid; Chuck is determined to find the wrong in Prince’s pursuit of the games; Mase Carb develops a new algorithm and Taylor uses it to their advantage; Chuck and Wendy reconnect.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Eugene looks for Stephanie after she disappears; Connie investigates a story about Trooper Davis: Carols helps Hornsby with a labor dispute occurring at the drug farm.

From (Epix at 9) Jim, Tabitha and Ethan start asking questions in an attempt to go home; Ellis and Fatima show Julie the lighter side of life in town; Jade tries to make sense of their situation; Boyd seeks out guidance.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda encourages Teddy to attend a farewell ceremony for a ship he served on in the Navy, which means he must confront his past and his Navy friends.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter hires the town’s new lawyer to represent him against his new neighbor — who also turns out to be the new lawyer in town; Brian and Stewie become lobstermen and save Rupert.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) An armed robbery at a downtown auction house becomes a personal case for Hondo when his sister is taken as one of the hostages.

On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) Police investigate the horrifying murder of a mother and child, and the evidence points to a killer the victims knew and trusted.

Forensic Files II (HLN at 10) Numerous suspects come out after someone starts targeting law enforcement officers in a Texas county.

Talking Dead (AMC at 10) Michael Cudlitz, Josh McDermitt and Clarke Wolfe discuss the Season 11 episode of “The Walking Dead,” “Rogue Element.”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO at 11) Season 9 continues.

Premieres

The Courtship (NBC at 8) A new dating show puts good old-fashioned chivalry and Regency-style English courtship first in the pursuit of romance. Pictured above: Danny Kim and Nicole Remy.

Kandi & The Gang (Bravo at 9) Following the owners and staff of a restaurant as they juggle their own ambitions, lives and change.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO at 9) Detailing the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s.

Someone They Knew … With Tamron Hall (Court TV at 9) A look at the prior connections between victim and killer.

Shining Vale (Starz at 10:21) A dysfunctional family moves from the city to a small town after the wife cheats on her husband.

Specials

37th Independent Spirit Awards (IFC; AMC Plus at 8) Real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally host the annual awards ceremony honoring the best independent films and television series of the year.

Movies

A Bridesmaid in Love (UpTV at 7) A recently single professional bridesmaid is excited to help her best friend with her wedding day and bumps into her best friend’s handsome brother.

If Walls Could Talk (Lifetime at 8) After the death of her father, Olivia Garland moves home to help her mom, who has started hallucinating.

Returning

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime at 8) Season 7.

Outlander (Starz at 9) Season 6.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 8) Season 9.

How the Universe Works (Science at 10) Season 10.

Transplant (NBC at 10) Season 2.

Uncensored (TV One at 10) Season 5.