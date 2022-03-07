All American (CW at 8) Olivia is excited for her new job, but it isn’t what she wanted. Patience asks Layla for help with Coop, and Asher runs into someone from his past.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) The crew prepares for the second charter of the season. Gabriela and Ashley disagree on who’s in charge, and Marcos and Daisy feel lost.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) The members of the 126 must help when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. Owen is responsible for taking care of a talkative pet, and Paul has a medical emergency. Tommy goes on her first date since Charles’s death.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) When Christina gets a new job, the family is supportive until realizing the new company is more successful than MaxDot.

The Gilded Age (HBO at 9) Edison’s electricity demonstration sparks conversation, and George prepares for a legal battle.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) Arman’s fallout with Hayak has severe consequences for Thony, who must head home from Mexico with Luca.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Lindsay throws a birthday bash to celebrate turning 35. Austen’s arrival draws a lot of attention, and Paige and Craig’s relationship goes in a new direction.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) As the train grapples with Layton’s status, he’s finding out that some dreams aren’t worthwhile. Wilford makes a surprising discovery.

NCIS (CBS at 9) As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy SEAL surgeon, the team is forced to bring Vance’s daughter to help with a highly dangerous mission.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Damon and JR make a plan to help boost the baseball team’s morale. Simone tries to extend an olive branch to Thea.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) To please Salen, Andrews takes on a high-profile case and assigns Shaun and Allen to help perform a risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star.

The Endgame (NBC at 10) A hostage’s life is threatened, and Elena calls upon a popular news anchor to negotiate her release.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Jesse’s day of sailing with his daughter turns dangerous when pirates seize their yacht.

1000-lb. Best Friends (TLC at 10) Tina struggles to play with her children at the park. The ladies go to Florida so Meghan can fulfill her dream of walking on the beach again, but things go wrong.

Premieres

The Chelsea Detective (Acorn TV) Detectives in the picture-perfect neighborhood of Chelsea must solve horrifying crimes. Pictured above: Sonita Henry and Adrian Scarborough.

Specials

2022 Academy of Country Music Awards (Amazon Prime Video) Stars such as Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and more are slated to perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Renée Zellweger, David Byrne, a performance from “David Byrne’s American Utopia.”

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) LaKeith Stanfield, Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic.