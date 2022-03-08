The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Clayton and his final three women travel to Iceland, where they each have incredible dates; one woman has a question that messes with Clayton.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) Guys night goes wrong when the men turn on Bill over Jennifer’s behavior; Jennifer takes stock of her relationship.

Superman & Lois (CW at 8) Superman pleads with Lt. Anderson to investigate Ally Allston; Lois gets upsetting news; Lois helps Lana prep to fight; Jordan is still annoyed with Jonathan for lying to him.

American Auto (NBC at 8) The team struggles to prep Katherine for the media.

FBI (CBS at 8) The team looks into an extremist gun group after an anti-gun lobbyist building is bombed; SAC Bashar has a possible promotion for the OA.

Grand Crew (NBC at 8:30) Wyatt is in an art show and asks Sherm to be his subject; Noah is unsure if Simone is ready for the next step, but Nicky’s got a plan; Fay teacher Anthony how to dance.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Rebecca has a huge announcement to make at Thanksgiving dinner.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET at 9) Victoria tells her concerns about Jason’s return to Donald.

Naomi (CW at 9) Naomi ends up in dire circumstances and needs help from Zumbado.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) A couple flees to Albania while awaiting sentencing; Kellett works a case from Budapest as she and Forrester try to reset their professional boundaries.

Chopped (Food at 9) Golden baskets have the fanciest ingredients and the chefs must create upscale meals; caviar potato chips end up in the first basket.

Botched (E! at 9) A couple is on the brink of divorce and go through physical and mental makeovers separately for seven weeks.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team must find an abusive man hunting for his ex-girlfriend; Jess and Sarah prep for a dream vacation together.

Doubling Down With the Derricos (TLC at 10) The Derricos go down south to Karen’s hometown for a month; Karen has trouble keeping a secret from her mom while reconnecting with her past; Deon and GG hope to bury the hatchet; Karen pressures Deon to move.

Premieres

Last One Standing (Netflix) Japanese comedy duo Chidori steer this reality show and competition challenging the abilities of comedians and actors.

Ruxx (HBO Max) Four women navigate their different relationships and careers in modern-day Romania.

Crime Scene Confidential (Investigation Discovery at 9) Orange County, Fla., crime scene investigator Aline Burroughs looks into the forensic evidence from the most shocking murder cases across the country.

Deep Fried Dynasty (A&E at 10) An inside scoop into the personalities behind the iconic, greasy and mesmerizing food at the State Fair of Texas.

No Retreat: Business Bootcamp (CNBC at 10) Spartan founder Joe De Sena puts executives and their teams through grueling physical and mental challenges meant to make the company stronger at the end.

Specials

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (Netflix) The comedian’s new special focuses on her quarter-life crisis and mental health journey.

Miniseries

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness (Discovery Plus) A look at the children of sports greats who aim to step out of their parents’ shadows and make a name for themselves.

Perfect World: A Deadly Game (Peacock) A group of gamers track down an Internet troll claiming to have killed family members.

Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall (HBO at 9) The story of journalist Kim Wall, who went missing in 2017 and last interviewed the entrepreneur Peter Madsen on his self-made submarine and where she was later murdered.

The Thing About Pam (NBC at 10) Renée Zellweger plays Pam, the seemingly innocent close friend of a woman murdered in their small town in Missouri.

Movies

Autumn Girl (Netflix) A popular performer in 1970s Poland must deal with an official threatening to ruin her career.

Returning

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Netflix) Season 2.

Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Season 11.

Storage Wars (A&E at 9) Season 14.

True Conviction (Investigation Discovery at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alicia Keys, Zoey Deutch, EarthGang.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John C. Reilly, Kristin Chenoweth.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jennifer Garner, Greg Kinnear, 5 Seconds of Summer.