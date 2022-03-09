Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Scott thinks his patient might be a drug dealer; Halstead has to decide how to spend his whistleblower settlement; Charles and Taylor help a patient who believes she’s infested with parasites; Marcel and Blake are paired with a cocky surgeon.

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Pamela has spent thousands in pursuit of Fernando from Venezuela over the past six years and the team helps her figure out who Fernando really is.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Heather and Gina take a trip to New York, so Shannon has Emily, Noella and Jen over for a birthday dinner; Heather and Gina reminisce about their friendship.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 9) Harry and Asta find what they are looking for, though it’s not what they need, as danger looms.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Jeremy is a pastor who has an embarrassing hanging growth; Evelyn’s recurring keloids come back bigger every time; Todd has a bulging bump on his forehead.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy at 10) A sexy new monster comes to town with deadly results.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) When Katherine is rushed to the hospital in an emergency, Eddie and the rest of the group go to her side; Maggie is at a crossroads with Cam; Eddie promises to be honest with Anna.

Snowfall (FX at 10) The LAPD’s C.R.A.S.H. Unit raids the projects; Cissy comes back from Cuba.

Premieres

Byron Baes (Netflix) Australian influencers go to Byron Bay and deal with life and love.

Queer Eye Germany (Netflix) The series expands to Germany, with five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health and design helping make over people.

Weekend Family (Disney Plus) A comedy about a blended family whose weekend get-togethers get shaken up.

Domino Masters (Fox at 9) A domino competition where enthusiasts in the field create masterpieces and face off for a cash prize, hosted by “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet.

Miniseries

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix) The artist’s diaries, which he started after being shot in 1968, in television form.

Animals at Play (Smithsonian at 8) Watch how animals use their time and play with one another.

Movies

The Bombardment (Netflix) Based on true events, Copenhagen residents deal with a World War II bombing mission targeting a school of children.

Returning

The Last Kingdom (Netflix) Season 5.

The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Season 7.

The Flash (CW at 8) Season 8 resumes.

Survivor (CBS at 8) Season 42.

Black Files Declassified (Science at 9) Season 2.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Season 2.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Season 4.

Signs of a Psychopath (Investigation Discovery at 10) Season 4 resumes.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Dolly Parton, James Patterson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Samuel L. Jackson, Rupert Grint, Wet Leg.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael McFaul; Denée Benton, Father John Misty.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bob Odenkirk, Edi Patterson, Walk the Moon.