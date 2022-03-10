Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) Episodes 4 through 6 drop.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Meemaw’s gambling room is successful; Sheldon explores the stock market; Missy starts up a business.

Walker (CW at 8) Liam shares a troublesome old land survey when confronted by the Davidsons; Bonham shares a truth from the past while covering up another; Cordell has news he wants to share with the family.

Station 19 (ABC at 8) The Station 19 crew helps a man who sets himself on fire; Theo proves his devotion to Vic; Sullivan asks for advice from Dr. Webber; Travis has a realization about his love life.

Law & Order (NBC at 8) Bernard and Cosgrove look into the disappearance of a social media star, whose case explodes on the Internet; Price and Maroun weigh their options with a missing woman’s family’s wishes.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox at 8) Kurt and Steven select their final lady and bid adieu to the others and break the news of who is a millionaire.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) A tropical storm rages on; Snookie and Angelina redo their famous fight; the roomies party on a boat-slash-mansion.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) The qualifying rounds finish with seven must-win matchups; at the end of the night, the field for the Round of 32 is revealed.

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The chefs must put their own spin on queso; for the Elimination Challenge, they go to the field of a high school stadium.

Buried In The Backyard (Oxygen at 8) A missing young father returns and confesses to an affair, but when he disappears for the second time, more is unraveled about the story.

United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) When Art tries to hide his gout flare-up, the family urges him to see a doctor after finding out how long it’s been since he saw one.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat gets sick days before her favorite local TV newsman visits the cafe, forcing her to turn to her alter ego, Katzilla; after Randi gets her dream apartment, Max tries to land one of his own.

Twisted Killers (Oxygen at 9) Bobbie Jo Stinnet is killed, with her unborn baby cut out, in Missouri.

Swamp People (History at 9) As water levels rise quickly, Leron and Porkchop race the incoming tide; Willie goes after an old foe, Black Lagoon; Ronnie and Ashley use their airboat to get to new honey holes; Joey and Zak struggle through a wasp-infested canal.

Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 9) Paula, the owner of Rest Haven in Miss., is averse to change, which has destroyed her father’s Lebanese restaurant and her son’s chances of inheriting it; Robert must teach Paula to trust her son and staff to save the family’s legacy.

Legacies (CW at 9) Aurora continues her research and finds some potentially useful information; Hope orders Lizzie to do things, with surprising results; Alaric, Landon and Ted work together to figure out how to best use their wishes.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Carisi’s niece helps a friend report a sexual assault; Benson looks into a college’s secret society that preys on female students.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Meredith, Amelia and the team prep for Dr. Hamilton’s long-awaited groundbreaking surgery; Bailey gets an unexpected offer; Owen’s impatience makes him a difficult physical therapy patient and Link decides to intervene.

B Positive (CBS at 9) Gina gets an offer to sell Valley Hills to a rival assisted-living residence; Drew prepares to leave for Alaska.

Growing Up Hip Hop (We at 9) Tee Tee and Maureen confront Pep over Egypt; Briana’s new flame shocks everyone and she gets face to face with Pep at a family party; JoJo fights for his marriage with a big surprise for Tanice; Eric reveals gossip on his past with Tee Tee.

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) DJ D-Nice and Michael Symon bring chefs Sue Torres and James Briscione from behind the judges’ table.

Pivoting (Fox at 9:30) Amy, Sarah and Jodie are each at different crossroads, but decide to put their issues to the side to celebrate Coleen’s birthday; the ladies bring Coleen’s ashes out for a chaotic girls night.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 10) The crew supports Vivek when a tragedy hits close to home; old flames reconnect as surrounding events make them reflect on their lives.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull helps an agoraphobic client with a wrongful-death suit against the alleged killer of his beloved aunt; Chunk’s new relationship hits a rough patch when his mother visits.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS at 10) Season 7 continues.

Fast Foodies (TruTV at 10) “Saturday Night Live” alum Bobby Moynihan learns how to use a stick and has a dish named after a cyborg delivered by a falcon; two chefs get frosted tips, a goatee and wear sunglasses on the back of their heads.

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Jenny races to find Max and Rachel, who are missing; Cassie and Lindor are forced to accept the help of a badly injured Wolf; Ronald starts to succumb to his injuries.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) Bell’s task force investigates the connection between Congressman Kilbride and the Marcy organization; Stabler strikes up friendships with a group of cops; Nova get a promotion as her two worlds start to collide.

Single Drunk Female (Freeform at 10:30) After celebrating a milestone, Sam decides to make amends with Carol; Brit’s fight will Joel makes her reexamine the future; James has a destructive secret.

Premieres

Bust Down (Peacock) Four casino employees in dead-end jobs in the Midwest try to find joy and self worth in bad ideas.

Harina (Amazon Prime) A man does his best to survive through the Venezuelan economic crisis.

Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix) A lonely young boy moves into an apartment building on his own and makes friends with the manga artist next door.

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix) A Pan-Arab anthology series that looks at love up close.

Sandy + Chef (HBO Max) Singer Sandy Leah helps out in the kitchen in this cooking show.

Theodosia (HBO Max) Theodosia is a bright 14-year-old with supernatural gifts who wants to just have a normal life, despite living in a museum of cursed Egyptian artifacts.

Fix My Flip (HGTV at 9) Page Turner, above right, helps house-flippers who are losing money and in over their heads.

Movies

Last Exit: Space (Discovery Plus) A documentary about how mankind’s curiosity for space and intergalactic colonization.

The Seed (Shudder) A girls weekend away goes oh so wrong by way of alien invasion and death.

Returning

Ruthless (BET Plus) Season 3.

Siesta Key (MTV at 9) Season 4 resumes.

Nightwatch (A&E at 10) Season 6.

Desus & Mero (Showtime at 11) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sandra Oh.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Naomi Watts, Rosalía, Omar Apollo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Daniel Craig, Marie Yovanovitch, Rex Orange County.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35)

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Adam Scott, Joachim Trier, Maria Bamford.