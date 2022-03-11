Servant (Apple TV Plus) Isabelle threatens to expose Dorothy’s past.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include all-natural personal care products; customizable designs for sports fans; a support system exclusively for women; Nigerian immigrants celebrating their heritage with a children’s fashion line; an update on Touch Up Cup.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens impersonate celebrities in Snatch Game; “Drag Race” royalty Raven and actress Dove Cameron play the game.

An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) A 59-year-old man is found shot to death in his home, with his jewelry collection stolen, leading detectives on a chase.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The self-described redneck CEO of Restoration 1 goes undercover to make sure there are no flaws in the company playbook that would negatively impact the franchises.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) The mother of a suspected bomber hires Magnum and Higgins to try to locate her son and turn him in; Kumu and Rick help T.C. deal with his guilty conscience after he runs into an old flame.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Dragons have popped up throughout the ancient world, worshiped as bringers of great knowledge and sometimes as the founders of civilization.

20/20 (ABC at 9) A look into the mysteries behind the Heaven’s Gate cult, after a mass suicide left 39 people dead in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Harry receives a shocking call from his parole officer; Tayler meets Chance for the first time outside of prison; Rick is blindsided about Raydean’s release; Kaylah awaits Martel’s release, but she’s got a secret; Kevin’s ex strikes again.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Kenneth Branagh, Frank Bruni and Batya Ungar-Sargon.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank, Baker, Garrett and Gormley feel guilty when an officer they briefly worked with is shot after Frank reassigned her for not being compatible with their team; Anthony is offered a promotion, but the move strains his relationship with Erin.

Premieres

Life After Death With Tyler Henry (Netflix) The medium offers comfort, clarity and closure while also digging through his own family’s past.

Once Upon a Time … Happily Never After (Netflix) A couple who was forced to separate must find their way back to each other in another life after a spell where no one can fall in love is placed on their town.

The Ghost Town Terror (Travel at 10) The Broussard family snatches up the opportunity to own a 52-acre guest ranch, but soon realizes the ranch contains sinister supernatural activity.

Miniseries

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV Plus) Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, a lonely 93-year-old man, played by Samuel L. Jackson, with dementia attempts a treatment that could temporarily restore his memories.

Movies

The Adam Project (Netflix) A time-traveling fighter pilot accidentally travels back in time to 2022 and must team up with his preteen self on a mission to save the future.

A Perfect Pairing (Netflix) A wine executive signs on to work on an Australian sheep farm, where she meets and connects with a mysterious local.

Sinister Stepsister (LMN at 8) Jeff Mitchell is a guy who has it all — great job, wonderful wife, loving kids — but one day, a girl appears, claiming he is her father.

Turning Red (Disney Plus) Mei Lee is a 13-year-old navigating the expectations of being her mother’s daughter and her own burgeoning wants and needs until one day, she turns into a giant red panda.

Returning

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) Season 4.

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Upload (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2.

Charmed (CW at 8) Season 4.

Raven’s Home (Disney at 8) Season 5.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Season 5 resumes.

Selling the Big Easy (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Heidi Klum, Nilüfer Yanya.