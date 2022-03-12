Movies

Cruel Instruction (Lifetime at 8) A teenager is sent to a youth residential treatment center after getting expelled and discovers an abusive environment.

Feeling Butterflies (Hallmark at 8) Emily, who runs a butterfly business, delivers monarchs to a birthday party where she meets a single father named Garrett.

Sunday Listings

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) The disturbing murders of an elderly Vietnamese couple in Texas lead authorities down a path of conspiracy and mysticism.

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (Oxygen at 7) A woman’s husband is killed in their home, and what seems to be a robbery gone wrong turns out to be a carefully coordinated murder.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime at 7) UberCab CEO Travis Kalanick wants to land an important partner for his company, but the money might not be enough.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 8) The reunion concludes with the husbands front and center; Sharrieff explains where he was on the day Jen was arrested; Justin confirms Whitney’s beauty venture killed their savings.

The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen at 8) A member of one of Atlanta’s religious dynasties is killed while protecting his family.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 8) Hope Valley gets a new mayor; Lucas and Elizabeth try to find the small moments in their relationship.

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) Guy Fieri continues the first round with more sudden-death battles; four chefs will move on, four will be eliminated.

Killing Eve (BBC America at 8) Eve uncovers a name in The Twelve’s top tier after stalking Helene and getting a new lead; Villanelle is rejected by Eve when seeking help; Carolyn is operating abroad and finds promising intel on murders linked to The Twelve.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Homer is blamed for leaving Santa’s Little Helper locked in a car and when footage of the incident goes viral, he comes a pariah in an outraged Springfield.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall helps a mob accountant look for a lost ledger of evidence he must provide to the FBI to get into the witness protection program; Mel doesn’t know how to tell her best friend that Harry never died.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Auditions continue in Los Angeles, Austin and Nashville.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Gino’s past mistakes return to haunt him; Kim gives Usman an ultimatum; Mike’s friend has some tough love regarding Ximena; Ella receives a final answer from Johnny.

Home Town (HGTV at 8) A couple prepping for future grandchildren looks for a big, historic home; Ben and Erin encounter annoying plumbing reroutes and termite damage.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz at 8) Tommy and his new business partner recruit soldiers to take over the drug game in Chicago; Tommy finds a lucrative location for distribution, but the location doesn’t fit with his partner’s vision for more upscale clientele.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) The school puts on a musical based on “The Perfect Storm” and Judy wants desperately to be one of the leads; Moon tries to convince his family he’s ready to be home alone for the first time.

Outlander (Starz at 9) Jamie has difficulty with his first request as Indian agent; Roger presides over an unusual funeral; Marsali gives birth.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO at 9) Season 1 continues.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) After a newborn baby is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother before she dies of complications; Nate finds out about a CIA project from the 1970s and 1980s involving children.

Kandi & The Gang (Bravo at 9) Phillip tries to get OLG back in shape; Kandi wants to bring back the restaurant’s glory and restore balance with her family to a shocking result.

Billions (Showtime at 9) After the Commission makes a decision, Prince encourages his team to find new investments as Wendy prepares for the future; Taylor puts everything in a questionable play; Rian has an unlikely arrangement with Wags.

From (Epix at 9) Boyd’s plan gets an unexpected response from Kenny; Jade recruits Jim for an experiment; Tabitha discovers something that sends her down a different path.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Aaron and Maggie meet Gov. Pamela Milton as she tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop; Ezekiel feels lucky during a routine checkup; Eugene processes Max’s story.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Gene grudgingly agrees to be in a music video for Courtney; Teddy and Linda develop an obsession with a mysterious customer at the restaurant.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) The Griffins tell their versions of “Big Little Lies,” “Succession” and “Game of Thrones.”

Unexpected (TLC at 10) Lilly and Lawrence celebrate Mother’s Day and start packing for the move; Kylen and Jason have game night with Jason’s family; Tyra drops off Layla and heads to Maryland, where pregnant Tiarra lives; Emersyn has her 37-week appointment.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Thorsen is desperate to rebrand himself and decides to be a part of reality show; the show’s producer is later found murdered and the team must investigate before Aaron is made suspect number one.

Shining Vale (Starz at 10) Pat finally finds her muse after years of writer’s block; Terry’s pitch to the Archdiocese of New York becomes the presentation from hell.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) A terminally ill inmate escapes to settle old scores before he dies; Nichelle has a life-altering event that affects her relationship with Hondo.

On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A young woman is murdered in a parking lot and as investigators retrace her last known steps, several suspects come out of the woodwork.

Talking Dead (AMC at 10) Khary Payton, Deborah Joy Winans and Ross Marquand discuss “The Lucky Ones,” season 11 episode of “The Walking Dead.”

Forensic Files II (HLN at 10) A young teenager and her boyfriend are attacked on Valentine’s Day and answers turn up nearly 50 years later.

Premieres

Help! My House Is Haunted: Celebrity Edition (Discovery Plus) The team behind “Help! My House Is Haunted” investigate supernatural activity in the homes of British celebrities in this spinoff.

Game Theory with Bomani Jones (HBO at 11:30) Sports journalist and commentator Bomani Jones, pictured above, talks about issues.

Specials

75th British Academy Film Awards (BritBox) Also known as the BAFTAs, the annual awards ceremony honors best national and foreign films of 2021.

2022 Critics’ Choice Awards (CW; TBS at 7) Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer host the awards ceremony, which was rescheduled from January.

Movies

A Honeymoon to Remember (Up at 7) Ava’s fiance leaves her at the altar, but just when she’s determined to have a wonderful honeymoon without him, he reappears.

Cheating for Your Life (Lifetime at 8) A star student thinks a group of underachievers’ high SAT scores is suspicious and ends up uncovering a cheating ring that puts her life in danger.