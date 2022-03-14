America’s Got Talent: Extreme (NBC at 8) An act is named the champion and wins $500,000. Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne perform.

All American (CW at 8) Spencer must figure out how to balance everything mentally after getting used to his football schedule. Billy finds inspiration from an unlikely source, and Olivia and Jordan try to find Olivia’s sponsor.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 8) The crew worries that Paul hasn’t mentally recovered from his surgery, and Mateo is offered a promotion by his old fire captain.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) The crew continues to deal with demanding charter guests. Marcos injures himself creating a bizarre dinner, and Glenn looks into the costly damage to the yacht.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Bob is unsure whether his family is ready for a TV commercial for MaxDot.

The Cleaning Lady (Fox at 9) Thony tries to make a deal with Garrett to save herself and to help Arman.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) The train detours from New Eden, and an environmental catastrophe threatens everyone onboard.

Secrets of Playboy (A&E at 9) During the 1990s, Playmates such as Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith reached peak fame, and more young women went to Los Angeles in hopes of achieving the same type of fame.

NCIS (CBS at 9) Parker’s delinquent past comes up when NCIS is called to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer in Philadelphia.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone juggles spending time with a surprising guest and playing doubles with Thea. Damon’s burgeoning relationship with Simone hits an obstacle.

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) The team finishes the first-floor renovation and moves on to the main bedroom suites.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Salen goes to extreme lengths after learning the surgical staff has joined forces with Lim. The team treats a liver transplant patient whose organ donor unwittingly gave him cancer.

The Endgame (NBC at 10) Owen helps Val understand the truth about her first encounter with Elena. Doak becomes a pawn in Elena’s game, and Val discovers the link between Elena’s targets.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Kai goes undercover as a chef in a local restaurant to gather intel on a criminal kingpin with connections to the location. Jane finds out a school has recruited Alex on a baseball scholarship.

Better Things (FX at 10) Sam learns about pronouns and finance.

1000-Lb. Best Friends (TLC at 10) The best friends walk on the beach. Tina has an appointment with Dr. Procter, and Vannessa has a secret from her past that threatens her diet.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO at 10) Elena writes an article exposing the conditions at the Soccavo plant, and Lila wants to move back to the neighborhood.

Premieres

The Julia Child Challenge (Food at 9) The eight competitors, all Julia Child superfans, enter Child’s kitchen to kick off the competition.

Caught in the Net (Investigation Discovery at 10) A co-worker finds 67-year-old Karen Navarra dead in her home, and the seemingly contradictory physical evidence forces police to turn to digital evidence to solve the case.

Miniseries

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders (A&E at 10) The rise and the fall of the Chippendales empire and the greed, jealousy and scandal behind it.

Returning

Where Murder Lies (Investigation Discovery at 9) Season 1 resumes.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Marisa Tomei, Mae Muller.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Cox, Sebastián Yatra.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Venus Williams, Zach Braff, Akeem Woods.