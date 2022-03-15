The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Clayton faces the three women he fell in love with as host Jesse Palmer guides the conversation in the conclusion to Clayton’s season.

Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Briana goes on Kail’s ex’s podcast resulting in terrible consequences; Kloie has a medical emergency; Jade must navigate alone with Sean gone; Ashley thinks about the divorce while Bar visits his mom in Ohio; Leah goes on a date.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kevin takes the twins to the cabin to prove himself as a father.

Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs tackle a takeout takedown; the competitors must make a Chinese specialty work with an Italian cocktail in the second round; the dessert round calls for something sweet and something bubbly.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The team gets new information from the most notorious treasure hunting operation in the history of Oak Island while on the trail of the Chappell Vault.

Frontline: Putin’s Road to War (PBS at 9) An examination of what brought Putin to this point in history as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia intensifies.

Doubling Down with the Derricos (TLC at 10) The Derricos pitch for the city council’s approval to build their business; Karen and Deon plan a birthday party.

The Thing About Pam (NBC at 10) Pam becomes a source of support for Betsy’s family, law enforcement and district attorney Leah Askey while the case builds; Russ hires Jeol Schwarts, a top criminal defense attorney from St. Louis.

Premieres

Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn (HGTV at 9) Husband and wife duo Dave and Jenny Marrs transform a historical home built in the 1880s into an inn.

Specials

Catherine Cohen: The Twist …? She’s Gorgeous (Netflix) The comedian talks love, being alive, how absurd marathons are in song and joke form.

Miniseries

Phoenix Rising (HBO at 9) Actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood uses her own experience as a survivor of domestic violence to call attention to the cause.

Movies

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Netflix) The story of high school student Aki, who enters a strange world to find a friend who has vanished and finds a place that isn’t a dream or reality.

Holy Heist (Discovery Plus) A look at one of the most incredible, daring bank heists at Brink’s depot in Rochester, where robbers got away with $7.4 million.

Marilyn’s Eyes (Netflix) A pair in a psychiatric hospital bond over food and find a recipe for healing.

Returning

Young Rock (NBC at 8) Season 2.

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Season 2.

7 Little Johnstons (TLC at 9) Season 11

Street Outlaws: America’s List (Discovery at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Deepak Chopra.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Meyers, Camille Cottin, Lil Durk featuring Future.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anne Hathaway, Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kristen Stewart, Jake Johnson, Tinashe.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) James Marsden, Gayle.