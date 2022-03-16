The Flash (CW at 8) When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry and Kramer have to trust and rely on each other to get out safely; Caitlin learns something valuable while out with Snow and Mark.

Survivor (CBS at 8) Two castaways form an unlikely friendship after bonding over differences; the beware immunity idol returns, forcing castaways to think about all options before going into unknown territory.

Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The couples celebrate their one-month anniversaries with various kinds of fanfare; everything seems to be moving in the right direction until something scandalous comes up.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Christy Mirack is a newly minted teacher who is slain, and it takes 25 years to find her killer, who was hiding in plain sight.

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Halstead helps a patient with long-haul covid-19 symptoms; Taylor thinks about her dating life after learning a patient’s daughter is having an arranged marriage; a new family starts from tragedy.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky tries to help her newly discovered cousin Mia understand her new reality; Nicky and Evan follow a lead about one of Russell Tan’s mercenaries; Henry watches out for Mia at the community center.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 9) Everyone celebrates Harry at a surprise party, but dangerous guests wreak havoc.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Tameru has myriad cysts; Devon has uneven skin she thinks may be the result of a hysterectomy a decade ago; Amy has large growths all over her head.

Domino Masters (Fox at 9) Four new teams compete in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament with holiday themes; the teams are given custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples.

Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Tom and Marina try to relive their youth at a college party; Connor and Denise deal with JoJo’s potential departure after she receives an offer to go on a reality show; Sarah thinks about casting her niece in the school musical.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy at 10) Lilly’s nightmare monster comes to life during detention but a fight with Astrid might be scarier.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Cam and Maggie hit a rough patch, so Cam turns to Gary for relationship advice; Ron and Regina go on a new venture together; Theo meets Greta by chance.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie’s mom and Mariana’s mom come for a surprise dinner; Davia tells Gael about Matt and receives a call from work; Malika thinks about politics; Joaquin is fascinated with the timeline of the Coterie.

Snowfall (FX at 10) The crew is in chaos after a brutal attack.

Premieres

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Netflix) A docuseries about the 2005 theft of 160 million reais in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Pedal to Metal (Netflix) Friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico to build their life after a race they were ends tragically.

Beyond the Edge (CBS at 9) Nine celebrities trade their privileged worlds for the jungles of Panama, in essentially the celebrity version of “Survivor.” From left: Craig Morgan, Ray Lewis, Eboni K. Williams and Paula Porizkova.

Miniseries

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Netflix) A celebrated vegan restaurateur’s life descends into chaos after marrying a man who alleged he could make her dog immortal.

Returning

Pig Royalty (Discovery Plus) Season 2.

Temptation Island (USA at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Quinta Brunson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amy Schumer, Dylan O’Brien, Christina Tosi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael Bublé, Rose Matafeo.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Andrew Garfield, Keke Palmer, Ghost.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rosario Dawson, Duran Duran.