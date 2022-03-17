Star Trek: Picard (Paramount Plus) Picard and the crew travel back to 2024 Los Angeles to find the “Watcher,” who can help them find out when time diverged; Seven, Raffi and Rios go to a strange world 400 years in their past; Picard and Jurati try to get information from an unexpected, dangerous ally.

Story continues below advertisement

Bel-Air (Peacock) The Banks family celebrates Will’s birthday, but his mother visits, which causes tension; the adults contemplate telling Will about his father.

Advertisement

Station 19 (ABC at 8) The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day; Sullivan serves Beckett an ultimatum; the crew responds to a skydiving accident.

Law & Order (NBC at 8) After a family court judge is killed, Bernard and Cosgrove investigate into the many grievances against him; the DA’s office is faced with unforeseen challenges, forcing Maroun to take charge to save the case.

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) It’s the World Championship Tournament and only one team can have the most coveted trophy in the sport; End Game, the defending champions, are ready for the stacked contenders.

Story continues below advertisement

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) “Top Chef Miami” winner Hung Huynh surprises the chefs, who must make a dish inspired by five of the Asian communities in Houston and must serve Hung, the judges, Kiran Verma and 100 guests.

Advertisement

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Kat attempts to extend a warm welcome to a new business in the neighborhood, but the righteous owner thinks he can do whatever he wants; Randi wants to give the perfect gift to Carter.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) The creator of a dating app is accused of using the app to rape women; Velasco’s experience as an SVU detective is put on trial.

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Bobby tries not to get beat by Amar’e Stoudemire and Katie Lee Biegel; chefs Michael O’Halloran and Alex Stickland hope to go in for the upset win.

Story continues below advertisement

Grown-ish (Freeform at 10) Zoey and Aaron’s relationship is tested when she has to decide between a new job opportunity and following Aaron for his new career opportunity; Nomi is accepted to her dream law school but must weigh the options.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) The task force investigates a connection between the Marcy Organization and the murder of a lawyer and her client; Stabler gets into a new assignment; Bell reminds Nova who she really works for.

Advertisement

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Jenny is determined to save Max and Rachel, which unfortunately leads her to partnering with T-lock; Scarlett does whatever she can to keep her and Ronald safe; Ren and Jag unexpectedly join forces to find out the truth.

Single Drunk Female (Freeform at 10:30) Brit’s nerves lead to an unexpected decision on her wedding day; Carol and Bob deepen their relationship; Sam finds out the truth about James and is worried about her future.

Premieres

Below Deck Down Under (Peacock) All the dynamics of the crew and their guests aboard the M/Y Thalassa.

Story continues below advertisement

Minx (HBO Max) A young feminist partners up with a publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women in 1970s Los Angeles.

Soil (Netflix) A young entrepreneur formulates an audacious, risky plan involving importing soil to bury his community’s dead to revamp the family business.

Advertisement

Welcome to Flatch (Fox at 9:30) Loosely adapted from the British series “This Country,” a documentary crew stumbles upon a group of young people to observe and record in a small town where everything and nothing happens.

Miniseries

DMZ (HBO Max) A civil war breaks out in the United States and Manhattans turns into a demilitarized zone.

Movies

The Bunker Game (Shudder) A live-action role-playing game is interrupted by a series of mysterious accidents, leading to an investigation into what’s going on.

Story continues below advertisement

Rescued by Ruby (Netflix) A state trooper partners with the quick but naughty shelter dog Ruby to chase a dream of being in the elite K-9 unit in this movie based on a true story.

A Gift of Murder (LMN at 8) A high school junior must transfer to a new school after her mom goes to rehab and makes the school’s queen bee murderously furious.

Returning

Curious George (Peacock) season 15.

Jellystone! (HBO Max) Season 2.

Millennials (ALLBLK) Season 2.

MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) Season 8.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tiffanie Drayton.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Billy Crystal, Emilia Jones, Normani.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Charlie Puth.