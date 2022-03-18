Servant (Apple TV Plus) Dorothy and Frank formulate a plan to get Leanne out of the Turner household.

Severance (Apple TV Plus) Cobel gets angry after the team forms an alliance.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a portable product for beach visits; an all-in-one meal prep system that helps cooks stay organized; a private and portable workspace; a product that brings happiness to new couples; an update on Chapul Cricket Bars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) RuPaul introduces a twist.

Charmed (CW at 8) A new charmed one comes into her powers, but is resistant to accepting her destiny; Mel becomes protective while Maggie is aloof.

Dynasty (CW at 9) Amanda and Alexis aren’t on the same page as Adam; Amanda has hesitations over Alexis’s latest adventure; Liam is in a tough situation with Culhane; Dominique gives Kirby an opportunity.

Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Exploring the possibility that aliens are able to bend both time and space.

Dateline (NBC at 9) Investigators find a connection between the disappearance of Pamela Butler in Washington, D.C., and Virginia resident Marta Rodriguez.

20/20 (ABC at 9) A look at Robert Durst’s trial and murder conviction, with interviews from the lead prosecutor and more.

Premieres

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix) The Italian television host looks for happiness through interviews with celebrity guests and his own experiences.

Cracow Monsters (Netflix) A young woman joins a mysterious professor and his group of students who investigate paranormal activity to fight demons.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Netflix) An awkward 20-something, with some help from an imaginary wizard, tries to find a girlfriend.

Human Resources (Netflix) The spinoff to Netflix’s “Big Mouth” is all about the Hormone Monsters navigating workplace love, drama and more.

Is It Cake? (Netflix) A baking contest that begs the question: Is this seemingly inanimate object actually made of cake?

Life & Beth (Hulu) Beth is a successful woman who endures an unexpected accident and starts having flashbacks to her teen self and revelations about who she wants to be.

Lust (HBO Max) Four women in Stockholm try to find sex and intimacy in a frustrating world.

The Newsreader (Roku) Dale Jennings is a young reporter who wants to become a newsreader and starts on a project with star newsreader Helen Norville.

Standing Up (Netflix) Four friends do whatever it takes to get a laugh and make it in stand-up comedy.

Young, Famous & African (Netflix) A reality show following the personal lives of stars in Johannesburg.

Miniseries

WeCrashed (Apple TV Plus) Based on the actual events of WeWork’s rise as a global co-working space powerhouse.

Movies

Black Crab (Netflix) A soldier goes on a desperate and dangerous mission across the sea to save her daughter and end an apocalyptic war.

Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix) A workaholic architect and a passionate artist have a chance encounter in Peru.

Windfall (Netflix) A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home but things get chaotic when the billionaire and his wife unexpectedly arrive.

More Than Robots (Disney Plus) Four teams of teenagers from all around the world prep for the first robotics competition.

Master (Amazon Prime) Three women try to find their place at an elitist, predominantly White university.

Returning

Animal (Netflix) Season 2.

Light the Night (Netflix) Season 3.

Ranch to Table (Magnolia) Season 2.

Stillwater (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Top Boy (Netflix) Season 4.

Late Night