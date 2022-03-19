Premieres

Marry Me Now (OWN at 9) The series follows women who are done with waiting for a ring and decide to take the lead on their own weddings.

Movies

Sins in the Suburbs (Lifetime at 8) Heather is an artist intrigued by her charming and successful next door neighbor, but after a string of killings, she starts to question his facade.

Returning

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN at 8) Season 4.

Sunday Listings

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Investigators look for a motive in the strangulation a beloved father in his driveway.

The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen at 7) A rising actor is killed, and investigators must turn to new technology to help solve the killing.

Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) Two children of veteran survivalists try to prove they are as capable as their parents.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz at 8) Tommy’s new product is all over Chicago, but the success doesn’t feel good enough to Tommy, who wants to own the entire city no matter the cost.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 8) Elizabeth’s book is finally out and becomes the talk of town; Lucas plans a surprise party to celebrate, but bad book reviews sour Elizabeth’s social battery.

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) Four culinary talents move on to the round of 16 while four head home.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Bart befriends a famous child influencer who owns a cool skate wear brand, prompting Homer to lead a rebellion of loser dads against them.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall must find Dante after he’s abducted by a pair of deputies who used excessive force before realizing he’s another cop; Dante has hallucinations that reveal his complicated childhood.

The Circus (Showtime at 8) A look at the situation in Ukraine as “The Circus” goes to Estonia and Washington to understand America’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie, Betty and Jughead deal with the side effects from the explosion as more people find out about the bombing at the Andrews’ home; Cheryl feels guilt and wonders whether she contributed to the explosion.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Auditions continue across Los Angeles, Austin and Nashville.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Jasmine makes a choice about her relationship with Gino; Memphis preps for a tough conversation with Hamza; Usman takes matters into his own hands; Ben’s still confused about Mahogany; Mike and Ximena’s relationship takes a turn.

Home Town (HGTV at 8) New interviews with a New Orleans couple who want to be closer to one of their moms.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Honeybee agrees to help Moon with school, only to find there is something else on his mind; the rest of the family deals with a moose problem.

Outlander (Starz at 9) Fergus frets about his new son’s quality of life after the baby is tormented by superstitious Protestants; Claire performs surgery on Tom’s hand.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO at 9) Buss leaves the Lakers to deal with Coach West’s shocking announcement and goes to Las Vegas, where he clashes with a foe; Earvin is alone in a new city; Pat Riley finds a new place within the team.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) The team investigates an unidentified aircraft that crashed into a Navy plane; Deeks and Kensi start to prepare for their foster inspection.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Chuck fights to unlock the city for others; Prince must hatch a plan to turn the tables; Taylor and Philip team up.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Maggie, Lydia and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; the three run into Aaron, who informs them on the mission he was on with Gabriel.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Meg feels fulfilled in her role as a getaway driver; Quagmire is sick of the hiccups and begs Peter to kill him.

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber (Showtime at 10) The boardroom turns into a battle zone; the team goes to one of the biggest events to interact with tech legends; Travis gets an exciting ally, but an announcement ruins his plans; Austin has a personal matter.

Shining Vale (Starz at 10) Pat won’t stop writing until she finds the true identity of her muse; Terry makes a decision concerning work that will come back to bite him.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team busts a group of dangerous robbery suspects; Tan is confronted with an important figure from his past; Luca is temporarily assigned to step in for Hicks.

On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) Police investigate whether a young woman’s personalized license plate makes her a target for murder.

Forensic Files II (HLN at 10) A Texan vows to live a reformed life after being released from prison is convicted of murder and decides to use forensic science from behind bars to prove his innocence.

Talking Dead (AMC at 10) Chris Hardwick and guests talk about “The Walking Dead” season 11, episode 13.

Premieres

Amsterdam (HBO Max)

Before We Die (PBS at 10) Detective Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp, above) is determined to solve the murder of a lover but soon gets entangled with higher and higher stakes.

Specials

An Audience with Adele (NBC at 9) The singer performs new and old tunes at the London Palladium to an adoring audience.

Step Into ... The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough (ABC at 10) The dancer and choreographer siblings reimagine iconic dances from movies such as “Moulin Rouge,” “Chicago” and more.

Movies

The Wedding Fix (Up at 7) A heartbroken Gwen helps with the finishing touches to her best friend’s wedding and ends up getting the help she needs from the best man.

Returning

Call the Midwife (PBS at 8) Season 11.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Season 6 resumes.

Expedition Bigfoot (Travel at 9) Season 3.

Sandition (PBS at 9) Season 2.