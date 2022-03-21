Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 8) Ceaser and Puma plan a billboard shoot with Sassy’s help, but everything goes wrong. Ted gives Krystal an ultimatum, and Rok has a family emergency.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Dottie and Goodwin are wary of Bob’s ability to lead under pressure. Abishola doesn’t know whether Bob’s newfound success is worth it if he’s never at home.

The Gilded Age (HBO at 9) Marian’s grand plan is threatened, and Bertha and Mrs. Astor clash over Gladys’s debut.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Lindsay’s fairy-tale birthday continues, and Carl’s new flame seems to fit right in. Mya hits it off with someone, and Andrea tries to put himself back out there.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Old friends are reunited, the truth is revealed and alliances are tested.

NCIS (CBS at 9) A mishap at a Navy petty officer’s gender reveal party leads the team to a case concerning a missing teacher.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) The power goes out, and everyone starts revealing truths. Simone deals with telling her friends about her son, and Thea seeks dating advice from Simone.

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) The teams head upstairs to renovate a new space. There are only a few days left to transform their “Finished Room Over Garage” before Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent judge their work.

The Endgame (NBC at 10) Snow White operatives try to get into a vault, and Val tries to prevent an economic collapse.

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) Ernie and a team of hackers must find the culprit of a ransomware attempt that causes a dam to malfunction. Whistler gets an opportunity to apologize to Lucy.

Better Things (FX at 10) Sam makes borscht.

Premieres

American Song Contest (NBC at 8) Think Eurovision, but in America. Artists such as Yam Haus, pictured above, from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and D.C. perform original songs and compete for America’s votes.

Movies

In Good Hands (Netflix) A single mother who’s been diagnosed with a terminal illness encounters a charming bachelor and wrestles with the future of her stubborn 6-year-old.

Returning

Street Outlaws: America’s List (Discovery at 8) Season 2.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Season 5 resumes.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Season 3 resumes.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Leslie Mann, Mikey Day, Kae Tempest.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Wanda Sykes, Michael Cera, Weezer.