FBI (CBS at 8) The team realize there’s a cross-country serial killer on the loose; the case has a connection with Isobel’s father and his hotel.

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Mikaela finds out her award for flattening the homelessness curve is a lie; Neil’s excitement over the I-Team causes his staff to act out like kids, so he tries to appease them.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Kate visits Toby.

Naomi (CW at 9) Naomi has to take special care to protect her identity after Jacob shares information with her and Annabelle; Greg and Jennifer celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary as they think about their future and how to best protect Naomi.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) The team thinks there might be a possible shipwreck after newly discovered targets appear off the shore of Oak Island; the fellowship uncovers evidence treasure hunter Robert Dunfield missed in the Money Pit.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) The team has to figure out to how to keep the U.S. attorney general safe during a possible security breach while she’s in Hungary.

Crime Scene Confidential (Investigation Discovery at 9) A family man is found dead in his living room in an apparent robbery gone wrong, but evidence finds that the plot was hatched from inside his home.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine preps to meet the mother of a struggling student, while the rest of the faculty use that time to relax; Gregory is shocked to learn how Ava got the principal job; Barbara’s daughter visits, causing chaos.

Frontline: Pelosi’s Power (PBS at 9) Examining the life of Nancy Pelosi and her rise in U.S. politics over the years.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre receives news that he’s nominated for an Ad World Award but might have to miss an important family event to attend; Olivia returns from Yale to visit Junior, who has planned a packed day for the visit.

The Thing About Pam (NBC at 10) Pam gets her 15 minutes of fame when DA Leah Askey calls her as a witness.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) The team must find a murderous incel who is targeting those he believes never gave him a chance; Barnes, Hana, Ortiz and Kristin handle their grief after Jess’s death.

To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists include Loni Love, Adam Pally and Ron Funches; panel features a concertmaster, a toilet-paper wedding dress designer, a wing walker, a telegram singer and a vegan chef.

Premieres

The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix) Exploring the world of women’s pleasure by dispelling myths and employing science.

Specials

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix) The comedian reflects on simpler times as he discusses aging, texting and “sex education.”

iHeart Radio Music Awards (Fox at 8) LL Cool J hosts the yearly awards show celebrating the most played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations.

Shackleton’s Endurance: The Lost Ice Ship Found (History at 10) Ernest Shackleton’s 1914 expedition, which resulted in the loss of his ship, and the subsequent hunt for the remains of the shipwreck.

Returning

Discovering David Dobrik: Colombia (Discovery Plus)

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11)

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Lily Collins, Brothers Osborne.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jamie Lee Curtis, Brian Tyree Henry, Coin.