Survivor (CBS at 8) One tribe tries to recover after drawing a line in the sand at tribal council; a castaway has to make a decision that could change the game; one tribe stacks its way to winning and gets immunity and a reward.

Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Digger gets Daniel to try the first large-scale run of his milk-based liquor recipe; Richard combines Digger’s sea aging with his recipe.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 8) Yaellie has itchy psoriasis all over her body; Matt has a large recurring lump in his armpit; twins Tracie and Stacie have matching bumps on their heads.

Kung Fu (CW at 9) Nicky switches her attention to finding out what Kerwin is up to after a mishap has her reevaluating her plan against Russell Tan; Jin helps an old friend at the Chinatown Arts Collective.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Tensions rise between Gina and Shannon; Heather addresses her lingering issues with Shannon but is met with opposition; Emily plans to celebrate her marriage with Shane.

Beyond the Edge (CBS at 9) Three celebrities try to lead their teams after sleeping through a rainstorm; one player faces his fear of heights; another celebrity considers ringing the bell.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Maggie’s radio show is a success, but she encounters an obstacle when her beliefs do not align with the station owners; old wounds reappear when Rome visits his old prep school; Katherine helps Eddie with his relationship with Anna.

Good Sam (CBS at 10) Amy Taylor is admitted to the hospital with signs of premature heart disease and Dr. Sam Griffith finds a deeper problem; Griff awaits the results of his MRI.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Marianna goes undercover at Revitalize Beauty; Dennis encourages Davia to try something new; Malika has her first day of work with Lucia Morales.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy at 10) A doppelganger monster comes the day of the school play.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin and Gutavo look for an escape; Teddy has to put his trust in an old friend; the man behind the hits is revealed.

Premieres

Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances (Paramount Plus) The singer takes viewers through his favorite performances from the years.

Parallels (Disney Plus) Four friends who live on the French-Swiss border have their lives disrupted by an experiment that splits the group into different timelines.

TallBoyz (Fuse) A group of young comedians talk about cultural appropriation, racism, toxic masculinity and more in this new sketch comedy series.

The Green Room with Nadia Brown (Ovation at 11) Broadway actor Nadia Brown talks about the impact arts and culture has on society.

Returning

Bloods (Hulu) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joe Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Wolf Alice.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Lisa Kudrow, Michael Chiklis, Allison Russell.