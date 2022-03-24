Station 19 (ABC at 8) Sullivan and Natasha’s past is revealed; Ben and Bailey hold a discussion with Pru’s grandparents; the crew responds to a fire at a candy factory.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV at 8) On the last day, the roomies all take a lie-detector test; Snooki searches for her wine.

Battlebots (Discovery at 8) The round of 32 concludes; spinners, lifters and flippers battle for survival in their quest for the ultimate prize.

Restaurant: Impossible (Food at 8) Daniel is a former NASA physicist in Huntsville, Ala., who thought he could succeed in the restaurant industry, but after 10 years, his soul food restaurant needs help.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Sheila persuades Kat and Oscar to go on a double date with her and a man who owns a local chain restaurant; Randi and Max adapt to their new rooming situation.

Siesta Key (MTV at 9) Juliette and Sam’s tension finally reaches a breaking point; Madisson is overwhelmed when starting wedding prep; Brandon thinks he’s ready to hang out with the group again, but he’s worried about seeing Jordana.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Richard reflects on his surgical abilities; Jo is charmed by her patient’s brother; Megan ensures Teddy and Owen talk out their differences; a pet python causes chaos.

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 9) Eddie Jackson and comedian Rachel Dratch bring in chefs Dorian Hunter and Britt Rescigno for a potential win against Bobby Flay.

Welcome to Flatch (Fox at 9:30) Kelly starts a ride-sharing business titled “Kuber” and gets Shrub as her business partner; Shrub seeks attention from Beth; Cheryl looks into the missing town sign.

Growing Up Hip Hop (WeTV at 9) Egypt and Sam get to the little white chapel and drop the bomb on Pep, who objects, and Treach; Tanice and Sakoya’s feud comes to a head; Eazy-E’s celebration pushes the group to unite and settle differences.

Fast Foodies (TruTV at 10:30) Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis talks hoops, fast food and chicken feet with the chefs.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 10) The Johnson will not miss Zoey’s graduation day; the crew comes to together to reminisce over four years together and toast to post-graduation plans.

Premieres

Halo (Paramount Plus) Loosely based in the video game universe of the same title, the show dramatizes a 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Convenant.

One Perfect Shot (HBO Max) Based on the Film School Rejects Twitter account of the same name, the series features filmmakers talking about famous images from their movies.

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle (HBO Max) A look at Asia’s drug production by following the rise and fall of three infamous drug kingpins.

WWE Evil (Peacock) Hosted by actor and wrestler John Cena, the series looks at the stories of villains in WWE’s history.

Miniseries

Have You Seen This Man? (Hulu) A look at John Ruffo, a seemingly ordinary man with big secrets, who persuaded banks to loan him $350 million.

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (Discovery Plus) Examining the Hillsong church, which has 150,000 global members and many ex-members coming forward with allegations of abuse and more.

Movies

Love Like the Falling Petals (Netflix) An aspiring photographer and a hairstylist fall in love and a strange twist of fate changes everything.

Returning

Starstruck (HBO Max) Season 2.

Atlanta (FX at 10) In the Season 3 premiere of the series, Earn (Donald Glover, above), Darius and Van revisit a troubled boy decades later.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ethan Hawke, Yard Act.