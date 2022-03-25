Severance (Apple TV Plus) Mark and the team face Cobel’s new security measures.

Servant (Apple TV Plus) In an act of desperation, Dorothy make a final plan.

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) When an escort service’s clients start turning up dead, the task force is tipped off to an unexpected suspect.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Competitors present pitches including a line of plant-based hair-care products for men; a solution to dogs calm during loud events and an ancient superfood snack.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The drag queens go to Gay Paree, and singer Andra Day guest judges and actor Leslie Jordan stars.

Gold Rush (Discovery Channel at 8) After his $5 million Mud Mountain gamble, Parker sees if it pays off; Rick breaks records.

An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) When a young fiance is murdered, detectives investigate a secret affair, a kidnapping ploy and a racist gang.

Charmed (The CW at 8) Mel is haunted by her breakup with Ruby; Maggie’s demon hunting tests her relationship with Jordan and in the magical world, a new nemesis starts causing chaos.

Dynasty (The CW at 9) As Sam tries to improve his work-life balance, a guest at La Mirage gets him thinking; Fallon and Liam start working on their new plan.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) Detectives pursue a decade-long search for answers about Phoenix resident Norman “Lee” Radder’s mysterious death after a family gathering.

20/20 (ABC at 9) When a military hero is killed in Texas, his veterinarian spouse is accused.

Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) At Tiffany’s release, Kevin is shocked to find he’s not the only man there; Rick worries someone is playing him; Harry faces trouble after getting pulled over.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) A discussion of current events with a diverse panel of guests.

American Justice (A&E at 10) A professional football player is accused of killing his friend.

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery at 10) Todd Hoffman returns to Alaska and with his father Jack and his son Hunter in tow, they try to save a struggling gold mine.

Ready to Love (OWN at 11) Friends evaluate the guys’ top choices; DaKiya finds she could win both Clifton and Paul’s hearts; Tory gets a shocking admission from Ace.

Premieres

Pachinko (Apple TV Plus) Based on Min Jin Lee’s novel, an epic drama following a Korean immigrant family over four generations.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime) Thirteen aspiring ‘BIG GRRRL’ dancers arrive in Hollywood to compete for a chance to dance on Lizzo’s 2022 tour.

Ibiza Weekender (Discovery Plus) Representatives from high-end hotel navigate party hot spots and deal with their guests during a dramatic summer.

Specials

Life is Shorts: Oscars 2022 (Disney at 8:30) Hosted by Tamron Hall, the special will feature three Academy Award winning or nominated shorts, “Bao,” “Burrow” and “Lou.”

Movies

No Woman No Try (Amazon Prime) Filmed through the 2020-21 rugby season, a look at gender and racial inequality in women’s rugby.

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a Sour film) (Disney Plus) Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo road trips from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, and recounts memories of creating her debut album “Sour.”

Returning

Bridgerton (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night