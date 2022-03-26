Premieres

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Discovery Plus) The Barefoot Contessa invites old and new friends to her East Hampton home for conversation, food and visits to some of her favorite local spots.

The Cabins (Discovery Plus) A new reality show following three couples who move into cozy log cabins together on extended first dates.

Movies

The Lost Girls (Lifetime at 8) After a man lures a teenage girl into a trafficking ring, her parents try to rescue her.

A Second Chance at Love (Hallmark at 8) A woman sets her divorced parents up through a dating app, while her own marriage is failing.

Returning

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (Animal Planet at 8) Season 8.

Sunday Listings

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Two decades after a local man’s burned body is found in Missouri, a murder plot is revealed.

The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen at 7) Investigators must navigate a love triangle to a millionaire playboy’s killer.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 8) When the flu leaves Elizabeth without a babysitter, she sees a different side of Lucas who offers to watch Jack.

Tournament of Champions (Food Network at 8) Guy Fieri reveals who of the 16 remaining chefs will be competing in the four one-on-one sudden death battles.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Cletus finds out that Brandine has been hiding her love of learning from him.

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime at 8) A look at Trump-era presidential politics, revealing the stories behind the headlines.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie puts a team together to rebuild Andrew’s home after the explosion; Jughead deals with his new reality.

Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) A wilderness EMT and a homesteader attempt to survive in a coastal Colombian jungle but find they have different priorities.

90 Day Fiance (TLC at 8) When Gino tries to ask Jasmine for a prenuptial agreement, it doesn’t go as hoped; Kim and Usman say goodbye; Mike and Ximena try to work things out.

Power Book IV: Force (Starz at 8) Tommy and the crew struggle meet demand and need more assistance to increase their supply.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 8) Sam brings back “Switch,” his undercover persona, to find an agent’s killer.

Killing Eve (BBC America at 8) Eve uncovers secrets about her target; Villanelle embraces killing once again; Carolyn finds a top member of The Twelve.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Ham and an older woman, who loves to party, become friends; Judy tries pottery.

Outlander (Starz at 9) Ian visits the Cherokee and bumps into a man from his past who triggers bad memories of the time he spent with the Mohawk.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO at 9) A new playing style threatens to further fracture the Lakers franchise.

Weakest Link (NBC at 9) A comedian, beekeeper, graduate student and five other strangers play a team game of trivia for a chance to win up to $1 million.

Sandition (PBS at 9) Charlotte begins a new role as the cryptic Alexander Colbourne’s governess; Alison pines for her knight in shining armor.

March (CW at 9) The band relaxes together after a long season; Kaylan celebrates graduation day while making the transition into adult life.

Kandi & The Gang (Bravo at 9) Kandi and Todd organize a town hall meeting to help the team at OLG; Patrick puts his friendship with Torin at risk.

Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery at 9) Steven Crittenden’s brother Bryant must decide whether to keep Steven’s secret or tell the truth and betray him.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Chuck regroups on a retreat; Prince tries to consolidate his wins; Wendy attempts to understand Prince’s bigger picture.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) While on a rescue mission, Aaron and Gabriel receive help from Maggie, Lydia and Elijah; in the chaos, Negan watching over Hershel.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Lois gets hooked on his painkillers meant to treat Brian’s injury; Cleveland revamps Peter’s ping-pong table.

Unexpected (TLC at 10) Tiara goes to her 32-week appointment; Emersyn and Mason take a birthing class; Jenna’s parents make an appearance at Luca’s baptism.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime at 10) At Apple HQ, Travis is on trial, fighting for Uber’s existence; Arianna and Bill disagree on how to guide Travis.

Shining Vale (Starz at 10) As Pat tries to get rid of Rosemary, she learns Terry has been keeping a secret from her.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team chases after a grieving father whose son was denied a kidney transplant when employees at the hospital are targeted by a gunman.

On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) Police find a giant sword alongside a murder victim and must sort through his complicated life to get justice.

Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) In Texas, Jon helps a couple rescue their failing bar and become better business partners.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO at 11) The comedian hosts an in-depth, satirical look at the past week’s news.

Specials