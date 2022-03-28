“Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth,” Smith told Rock repeatedly when he sat back down.

It’s difficult to think of a precedent for such a display of raw, intimate and incautious anger, especially at an event known for its glamorous but choreographed formality. There was the awful best picture mix-up between “La La Land” and “Moonlight” at the 2017 Oscars, but that didn’t involve assault. And it certainly didn’t inspire what will come in the following days: a flotilla of think pieces and social media posts about who was in the right, who was in the wrong, who’s the real victim and who deserves the most blame. (Already, some are expressing sympathy for — if not justifying outright — Smith’s actions on account of his wife’s alopecia diagnosis, which she has talked publicly about.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Love will make you do crazy things,” Smith said in his acceptance speech, before apologizing to the academy — though pointedly not to Rock. That logic will fly for some, especially with the actor drawing parallels to his “King Richard” character, Richard Williams, the difficult but fiercely protective father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. But the fact remains that Smith overshadowed his own victory with the strike. Headlines on Monday morning will scream not about his win, but about the eruption of his pique — one all the more memorable for how it counteracts the good-guy image he’s spent a generation constructing.

Perhaps Smith doesn’t mind that this incident will forever be a part of his lore; perhaps he’s even proud. Hollywood is an industry that has never thought of wives as irreplaceable, so his uxoriousness will certainly win him some fans. The couple, for their part, have appeared closer than they ever have in recent years, publicizing the faults in their marriage in their projects — him in his memoir, “Will,” and her in her Facebook Watch talk show, “Red Table Talk” — in an effort to be transparent and relatable. The impression we’ve been given is of a challenged union that’s been through hell and back.