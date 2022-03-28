American Idol (ABC at 8) Prolific show alumni return and mentor the contestants; fan favorites from auditions take the stage for a genre challenge.

All American (The CW at 8) Spencer looks forward to his first college game with high hopes; Asher and Layla realize they need to deal with their relationships.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) In the St. Patrick’s Day chaos, Maddie is missing and Chimney is determined to find her.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) Under Tom’s watch, Parsifal III hits the coast, causing chaos on the boat; Tom’s actions leave Glenn and the team in a tough spot.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola’s mother overstays her welcome; Abishola learns more about her mother than she expected when she and Kemi plan to have a spirit speak to Ebunoluwa.

90 Day Diaries (TLC at 9) As a hurricane puts Jovi and Yara’s hometown in danger, the two flee to Dallas; Tim and Veronica celebrate Chloe’s quinceanera.

The Julia Child Challenge (Food Network at 9) Eight home chefs and Julia Child fans cook some of Child’s most famous recipes to win a three-month cooking course at Le Cordon Bleu.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Carl and his crush get closer; with Craig back in town, Paige contemplates whether she’s ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) With New Eden uncertain as ever, longtime adversaries clash.

Secrets of Playboy (A&E at 9) Karissa and Kristina Shannon discuss their relationships with Hugh Hefner and the hit television series “The Girls Next Door.”

NCIS (CBS at 9) The team investigates the alleged suicide of a former Navy officer whom Palmer and Knight know from their grief group; Torres gets a call to come to Hawaii.

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) The teams design their outdoor spaces with dwindling budgets and rising pressure; Ty disrupts their plans right before judging.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen worries his past is haunting him when a stalker follows him and Catherine; Gillian saves a woman wearing a “Do Not Resuscitate” bracelet and faces consequences.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Drs. Lim, Park and Wolke take care of a woman who has valley fever and learn she’s been keeping a secret from her fiance.

The Endgame (NBC at 10) An inmate seeking redemption escapes prison; Doak makes a plan to reclaim one of the banks.

Secrets of The Chippendales Murders (A&E at 10) The NYPD investigates fruitless leads in Nick De Noia’s murder; years later, the FBI gets a tip from a hit man who goes by “Strawberry.”

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS at 10) Agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight go to Hawaii when they learn an important witness in an old case has turned up there with evidence.

Better Things (FX at 10) Sam heads to San Francisco for a role, leaving Max in charge of things at home.

1000-lb Best Friends (TLC at 10) Before surgery, Vannessa works to repair her relationship with her sister; Tina visits Dr. Procter to see if she still needs a procedure.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO at 10) Elena argues with Pietro about feminism; Pasquale and Nadia make an appearance at Elena’s house and upset Pietro with their behavior.

Premieres

Thermae Romae Novae (Netflix) A bath architect in ancient Rome finds himself in modern-day Japan, where he’s inspired by bathing innovations.

Specials

Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o (Smithsonian at 8) Lupita Nyong’o ventures across Benin, West Africa, to tell the story of the women who might have inspired the Dora Milaje in “Black Panther.”

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Oliver, Lana Condor, Buddy featuring Blxst.