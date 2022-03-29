The Resident (Fox at 8) A checkup on an old friend’s heart leads to the discovery of a major issue.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) Lia prepares for trial and leaves Ata in charge of the wrestling promotion.

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) A viral online trend sweeps the school and disrupts the daily rhythms, so the teachers try to nip it in the bud.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) Raines throws caution to the wind when he tries to track down his sister, who’s missing in Kosovo.

Naomi (CW at 9) Naomi suspects there may be another alien in her immediate orbit.

This is Us (NBC at 9) Randall and Rebecca look back on their past during a road trip.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre and Bow learn that Devante might be behind in school, and they suspect that it might be because of discrimination.

The Thing About Pam (NBC at 10) Pam juggles money woes, a hounding television producer and her mother’s health struggles.

Premieres

Lost Gold of the Aztecs (History at 10:03) Three families compete to break the 500-year-old curse of Emperor Montezuma and find a loot of precious metals, jewels and artifacts.

Specials

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Netflix) The comedian returns to his hometown of Indianapolis to tell jokes and stories of his upbringing.

Miniseries

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) An eight-episode dramatization chronicling the true story of Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning), the teenager who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a series of texts encouraging her then-boyfriend to take his own life.

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Netflix) A look at the life and times of the French rock icon, who died in 2017, through archival footage and interviews.

Movies

How to Survive a Pandemic (HBO at 9) Oscar-nominated filmmaker David France (“How to Survive a Plague”) explores the extraordinary effort and race to develop a vaccine for covid-19.

Returning

Mighty Express (Netflix)

Name That Tune (Fox at 9)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jared Leto, Stephen Merchant, Taylor Tomlinson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Donald Glover, Machine Gun Kelly.