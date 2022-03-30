The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Starting the first round of the battle to keep their masks on, five stars perform.

The Flash (The CW at 8) Barry and Team Flash get closer to finally figuring out the Fire Meta but they get no closer to actually finding him; looking for a distraction, Iris pursues a story in Coast City.

Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 8) As the pairs get used to domestic life, they go to driving lessons and cook meals together; eventually, unemployment, budgets and dividing chores create conflicts.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) When a counselor who used to struggle with addiction is found dead, investigators wonder if someone from his past is to blame.

Beyond the Edge (CBS at 9) After getting bitten by a snake, Colton seeks medical care; During the adventure challenge, Jodie struggles to complete a solo 67-yard swim.

Kung Fu (The CW at 9) Dennis finds himself in a tough situation and looks to Nicky for help, leading them to an auto theft ring; Henry reconnects with his estranged father after a fight with Nicky.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The ladies visit Aspen for some relaxation; Noella and Heather fight over the main bedroom; Shannon questions her friendship with Emily; a dinner turns chaotic.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Roger is treated for a large growth on his shoulder; Jenna has a bubble behind her ear; Susan’s body is covered in bumps that impact her daily life.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Jerome attempts to find Peaches; the Saints crew is split on what to do next.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Mariana utilizes information from the Revitalize Beauty girls to assist the FCG girls in landing brands; Gael has difficulty balancing Yuri’s and Isabella’s needs.

Temptation Island (USA at 10) While some couples begin to enjoy their new freedom, others stay stuck in the past.

Good Sam (CBS at 10) An overflow of patients from a devastating storm forces Dr. Sam Griffith and her team to make impossible choices.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (Syfy at 10) In the finale episode, Astrid and Lilly take on the big bad head on and try to save the world.

Premieres

Moon Knight (Disney Plus) Steven Grant, an unassuming gift-shop employee, becomes haunted by memories of another life and discovers he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector together they must deal with powerful Egyptian gods and navigate a dangerous mystery.

White Water Summer (Discovery Plus) A look at a summer in Maupin, Ore., a tiny river town that explodes with tourists visiting “the Vegas of Oregon'' for the white-water-rafting adventures and partying.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? (HGTV at 9) A couple’s family life is ruined by a backyard with a nightmarish house attached; Kim Wolfe rebuilds their cramped living space to fit a growing family.

Specials

24 Months That Changed the World (ABC at 10) A look at how covid-19 created lasting change across society touching on individuals who made big life decisions during the pandemic; the increase in multigenerational households; and how the pandemic changed relationships.

Miniseries

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Netflix) After the young founder of a collapsing cryptocurrency exchange dies suddenly, angry investors have suspicions about his death.

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again (Discovery Plus) In 2012, Jackie Siegel went on a quest to build the largest single-family home in America, now, after a stock market crash nearly killed her dream home, Jackie returns to the 90,000 square-foot home for a vast renovation project.

Movies

When We Were Bullies (HBO at 9) Filmmakers Jay Rosenblatt tracks down his fifth-grade class and fifth-grade teacher to explore a bullying incident 50 years ago.

Returning

Court Cam (A&E at 9) Season 5.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Season 9.

Married at First Sight: Australia (Lifetime at 10:30) Season 9.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hasan Minhaj, Roman Reigns, Mimi Webb.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Elle Fanning, Ben Schwartz.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Pine, Ke Huy Quan, Wallows.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Duchovny, Christina Perri.