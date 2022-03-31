Halo (Paramount Plus) John brings Kwan to an old friend and gains insight on the mystery object that Covenant and Makee want to steal.

Bel-Air (Peacock) Will’s father shows up unexpectedly and reveals a secret after coming clean about where he’s been.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Page, an old friend of Sheldon’s, makes a strange request, and George Sr. and Mary get stuck in the middle of Meemaw and Dale’s breakup.

Story continues below advertisement

Walker (The CW at 8) Cordell finds himself at a breaking point with Denise, and the Walker and Davidson families reach peak tension.

Advertisement

BattleBots (Discovery at 8) Only eight of the 16 final bots will survive as the march toward the Giant Nut continues.

MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) The 14 junior chefs who remain are divided into two teams to make a medieval-themed dish.

United States of AI (CBS at 8:30) When he finds himself heartbroken over Ariana, Al starts seeing Cindy. Riley thinks she is too wild for him.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) The crew at Station 23 deals with tough goodbye, a firefighter charms Andy, and Emmett asks Travis to have dinner with his parents.

Story continues below advertisement

Siesta Key (MTV at 9) Juliette is surprised to see Sam moves on so fast after they break up, and the group chooses between taking Juliette or Sam’s side.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Max gets hired to write a song for a teen pop star, and Kat agrees to join Phil and Oscar’s bowling team.

Advertisement

Legacies (The CW at 9) Lizzie continues her journey with mixed outcomes, and Ben shares more about his family history.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) As the consequences of the doctor shortage begin to show, stress at Grey Sloan Memorial rises. Meredith spends a sick day at home with Zola but has difficulty stepping away from work.

Ghosts (CBS at 9) When Trevor’s rich old friend comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece found on Elias Woodstone’s corpse, the secret about Trevor’s missing pants is uncovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Welcome to Flatch (Fox at 9:30) Kelly and Shrub brainstorm creative ways to come up with the money to buy a coveted pair of sneakers.

Top Chef (Bravo at 10) Brooke Williamson at Houston’s J-Bar-M tasks the chefs with putting their own distinctive touch on a brisket dish for barbecue pitmasters in town and guest judge Greg Gatlin.

Advertisement

Swamp People (History Channel at 10) Daniel Edgar hurries to run tags before a storm, and a deckhand who calls himself Black Rambo helps Don lead his boat.

Buried In the Backyard (Oxygen at 10) When a retired judge moves to Florida and disappears, police must untangle the connection between his disappearance and a discovery at a deserted golf course.

Story continues below advertisement

Bull (CBS at 10) The surgeon who saved Bull from a heart attack is sued, and Taylor tries to resist looking into the background of Marissa’s new love interest.

Fast Foodies (TruTV at 10) Kenny and Keith Lucas, Oscar-nominated writers and identical twins, bring fast-food delicacies to the kitchen.

Big Sky (ABC at 11) Jenny gets more suspicious about Travis as she tries to prove the Bhullars were involved in a teen’s drug-related death.

Beat Bobby Flay (Food at 11) Michael Voltaggio and actress Morena Baccarin cheer on chefs Raymond Yaptinchay and Cara Stadler as Flay tests them in the kitchen.

Atlanta (FX at 11) The crew goes to wealthy people’s parties and meets some weirdos.

Premieres

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart (HBO Max) A five-episode series exploring Brown’s research into human experience, emotion and how to create meaningful connection.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Julia (HBO Max) Inspired by Julia Child’s life and TV series “The French Chef,” this comedy series explores a vital time in American history defined by the rise of public television, the feminist movement and celebrity culture.

Rat in the Kitchen (TBS at 9) In a culinary whodunnit, chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero welcome six chefs who will compete for $50,000.

How We Roll (CBS at 9:30) Professional bowler Tom Smallwood starts his new career with the loving support of his wife, Jen.

Specials

Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost Live (Prime Video at 10:50) The live-streamed Los Angeles concert by the Grammy-winning artist will also be available later on demand.

Miniseries

Inventions That Changed History (Discovery Plus) A six-part series that looks at the world’s most important inventions and the stories behind them.

Movies

Night’s End (Shudder) A recluse moves into an apartment that is haunted and hires a stranger to do an exorcism, which takes a terrifying turn.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Moonshot (HBO Max) Sophie (Lana Condor) and Walt (Cole Sprouse) are abandoned by their significant others, so they join forces and embark on a wild journey to find them.

Returning

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) Season 5.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (We TV at 9) Season 19.

Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sienna Miller, Judd Apatow, Big Thief.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jane Krakowski, James McAvoy, Arlo Parks.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Maria Bakalova, Stephen Merchant, Wet Leg.