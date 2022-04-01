Severance (Apple TV Plus) The team makes a plan, and Mark goes to a party hosted by Devon and Ricken.

Pachinko (Apple TV Plus) Newlywed Sunja leaves on a journey that takes her far from home, and Solomon prepares for his bid day.

Central Park (Apple TV Plus) Paige takes the family to a wake, seeking evidence for a story, and Bitsy and Helen try to persuade an investor to join them in buying Central Park.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) The task force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions while searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law.

Advertisement

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Emma Grede guest-judges. Pitches include a bacon alternative, a product that helps with a favorite childhood activity, an adaptive clothing line for people with disabilities and a product for dancers.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens take part in a comedic roast of judge Ross Mathews. Dulcé Sloan guest-judges.

Raven’s Home (Disney at 8) Raven pulls out all the stops to get Booker to stay in San Francisco.

Dynasty (The CW at 9) Fallon asks Jeff to assist with her next steps. Kirby wants to return to the world of modeling but finds it harder than she anticipated.

Story continues below advertisement

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) When 12-year-old Ella asks for help solving a homicide that involves her mother, Higgins finds herself in a tough spot.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) New details are uncovered in an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the husband of a former New York City officer.

Advertisement

Charmed (The CW at 8) Maggie’s demon-hunting gets dangerous, and Mel wants them to take a break.

20/20 (ABC at 9) A look at the lies and false identities surrounding Elisa McNabney, whose West Coast lawyer husband, Larry McNabney, turns up dead.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The mayor of the fastest-growing city in Southern California is determined to secure the city’s future after the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Love After Lockup (WeTV at 10) When Kevin and Kurtis face off at Tiffany’s release, chaos ensues. Chazz plans a fifth marriage to an inmate.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) When Mayor Chase bypasses Frank with a request for Jamie to head his security detail, Frank is shocked.

Premieres

The Outlaws (Amazon Prime) A comedic thriller about minor lawbreakers who are sentenced to perform community service and join forces when one of them gets caught up in organized crime.

Advertisement

Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus) Based on a book of the same name, a spy drama following a team of MI5 agents as they defend England and navigate the world of espionage.

Specials

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO at 9) Carmichael performs in front of a live audience at New York’s famous Blue Note Jazz Club.

Movies

The Bubble (Netflix) While quarantining at a fancy hotel, the cast and crew of an action movie franchise try to shoot a sequel.

Story continues below advertisement

Dangerous Methods (LMN at 8) When she agrees to live in isolation with a method actor seeking extreme experience, an ambitious Hollywood assistant winds up in a life-or-death situation.

Returning

Get Organized With the Home Edit (Netflix) Season 2.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Season 12.

Luxe Listings Sydney (Amazon Prime) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hugh Jackman, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John C. Reilly, Mandy Patinkin, Ken Burns.