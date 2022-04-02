Pawn Stars (History at 9) The star will either hit the jackpot or decide it’s too much to gamble when they come face-to-face with high-stakes propositions.

48 Hours (CBS at 10) A surveillance video catches the kidnapping of tech executive/cannabis entrepreneur.

Specials

Whitney, a Look Back (CBS at 8) A documentary takes new look at the days before and after Whitney Houston’s death. It also features lost performances and rare moments with the singer.

Big Block Overhaul (HGTV at 10) A team helps three neighboring families redesign their most cluttered spaces in five days, forcing them to part with long-kept items.

Movies

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For (Lifetime at 8) After a member of Hollis Morgan’s book club is murdered, the ex-convict and aspiring lawyer becomes the subject of police scrutiny and sets out to find the killer.

Just One Kiss (Hallmark at 8) A professor and a lounge singer are set up by their mothers.

Fatal Fandom (Lifetime at 10) A pop star asks a bodyguard to move into her home as full-time security, but he develops an unhealthy attachment to her and becomes a predator.

Returning

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 11) Season 9.

Sunday Listings

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) In Gresham, Ore., investigators deal with a gruesome crime scene, an attacker on the run and a missing child.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel at 8) School Inspector Augustus Landis returns and questions Elizabeth’s new credentials to teach Angela. Lucas and Nathan race each other.

Tournament of Champions (Food Network at 8) Eight more Super 16 chefs face off in sudden-death battles. Four winners will move to the Great Eight round.

The Circus (Showtime at 8) The show looks at the work of the House committee investigating Jan. 6, gaps in the Trump White House call log and the pressure on the Justice Department to investigate the former president.

Riverdale (The CW at 8) After discovering Percival Pickens wrote an article that says Riverdale is the worst town in America, Archie plans to prove him wrong.

Outlander (Starz at 8) When they attend a Loyalist event in Wilmington, Claire and Jamie experience the rising tensions in the colonies.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Fan favorites form duos for the duets challenge, and platinum ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Memphis and Hamza say goodbye, Usman faces second thoughts, and Ben argues his case to Mahogany.

Weakest Link (NBC at 9) A food critic, a sales manager, a Twitch streamer and five other strangers compete.

Sanditon (PBS at 9) As Charlotte and Col. Lennox experience a close encounter, she and Alexander Colbourne reach an understanding.

Kandi & the Gang (Bravo at 9) While Dom’Unique and Brandon determine the fate of their relationship, Shawndreca starts her quest to find “the Snitch.”

Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery at 9) Police tell Chris Matechen his girlfriend has confessed, but he doesn’t want to believe it.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Chuck reveals a new type of attack, leaving Prince’s plan in jeopardy, and a revelation causes chaos at Michael Prince Capital.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Hornsby leads Daryl and troops to confront Maggie, and Rosita persuades Connie, Kelly, Eugene and Max to investigate the Miltons after a heist.

Unexpected (TLC at 10) Lilly and Lawrence spend a stressful night packing the moving truck, and Tyra meets with Alex, ditching her sister and cousin.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) When a man holds a hospital hostage to make sure his wife receives a lifesaving surgery, Officer John Nolan and the team feel they have to negotiate with him.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime at 10) Travis and the team scramble for solutions to a new development. When his other allies turn their backs, Travis leans on Emil. And the team hires someone to help fix Uber’s toxic culture.

Shining Vale (Starz at 10) Pat makes a deal that may curse her forever, and Terry’s struggle with depression has fatal consequences.

On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) After a mother is murdered at her house, police focus on their best clues: a bloodstained hammer and a dusty footprint.

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC at 10) Before pursuing their own missions, Eve and Villanelle reunite. Villanelle finds another assassin in the Twelve. And Eve gets closer to achieving a revenge mission.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO at 11) The comedian hosts an satirical look at the week’s news, politics and current events.

Premieres

Final Moments (Oxygen at 7) After a night out with his new girlfriend, businessman Charles Butler disappears, and his children receive only strange texts in response to their worries.

Specials

64th-annual Grammy Awards (CBS at 8) At the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with performances by Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

Returning