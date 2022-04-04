Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) Tom ruminates on his mistakes while processing heartbreaking news from home.

90 Day Diaries (TLC at 9) Steve and Olga prepare for their move to New York, and Elizabeth and Andrei have a new home and business project.

The Julia Child Challenge (Food at 9) Home cooks compete in challenges inspired by Child’s time working as a spy for the United States during World War II.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) People in the house try to undo the drama after a heated exchange at dinner. Craig tells Paige his intentions, and Lindsay says she might have feelings for Austen.

Secrets of Playboy (A&E at 9) Former Playmates, girlfriends and employees share experiences and struggles from their time in the Playboy world.

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) The teams hurry to complete their homes.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke treat a teenage biohacker whose self-experiments start to harm him. Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a woman who requests a questionable surgery.

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders (A&E at 10) The FBI teams up with actor Ray Colon, who takes agents on a hunt for the person behind Nick De Noia’s murder.

Better Things (FX at 10) Frankie dresses up, and Sam fights zombies.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO at 11) Elena ends a family holiday early after learning shocking news about Elisa.

Premieres

Harry Wild (Acorn TV) Retired literature professor Harriet “Harry” Wild gets a clue for the case her detective son is working on and finds a new path as a private investigator.

Long Slow Exhale (Spectrum) Women’s college basketball coach J.C. Abernathy faces a scandal that could end her career.

Miniseries

Benjamin Franklin (PBS, check local listings) A two-part, four-hour documentary by Ken Burns that dives into the life of Benjamin Franklin and his influential work in science, technology, literature and politics.

The Invisible Pilot (HBO at 9) A three-part documentary that tells the story of Gary Betzner, who faked his death to live a double life of dangerous missions, lawbreaking and more.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Alison Brie, Kevin and Danielle Jonas, Coi Leray.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Shaq, Mayim Bialik.