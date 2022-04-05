The Resident (Fox at 8) Gigi’s classmate gets looked at for stomach pain, but Conrad discovers that it’s something much more severe.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) In 1987, Rocky searches for an apartment for the family in Nashville before Ata arrives, and Dwayne turns to Downtown Bruno to help get adjusted to his new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Jayden finds out the apartment he’s after has an astrological requirement, so Mikaela and Tommy help him inhabit a Scorpio.

Advertisement

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) Janine and Gregory help Ava pitch the school board for more funding but things go awry.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Rebecca and Miguel’s plans for an anniversary barbecue begin to unravel.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Pops and Ruby plan to move out of the house and see the country by RV.

The Thing About Pam (NBC at 10:01) Pam’s notoriety rises (and public opinion of her drops) once “Dateline” broadcasts.

Premieres

Big Restaurant Bet (Food at 10) Eight aspiring restaurant owners vie for the approval of chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian, who will invest $250,000 in the winner of the series.

Story continues below advertisement

Black Dog: Being a Teacher (Netflix) The 2019 South Korean drama about life in a high school debuts in the United States.

Finale

Benjamin Franklin (PBS at 8) The final part of documentarian Ken Burns’s look at the Founding Father chronicles his work in drafting the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Specials

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix) The Malaysian comedian and “Daily Show” correspondent jokes about life online, nerd culture and race.

Movies

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO at 9) A look at the life and career of the iconic skateboarder with new archival footage and interviews with his contemporaries.

Returning

The Croods: Family Tree (Hulu/Peacock)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo at 9)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Groff, Emil Wakim.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Oscar Isaac, Elizabeth Alexander.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Idris Elba, Lamorne Morris, the Regrettes.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine.