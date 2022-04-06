What to watch on Wednesday: ‘The Ultimatum’ premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.) Chicago Med (NBC at 8) The bitter war between rival gangs shows up on the Med doorsteps. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Flash (CW at 8) Frost’s quest to defeat the Black Flame leads to peril for herself, Barry and the whole team. Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Severide and Kidd investigate a suspicious car wreck with Chicago P.D.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Noella tries to regulate her emotions during her divorce proceedings; Emily and Shannon settle their beef.

The Wonder Years (ABC at 9) Dean’s case of the chickenpox on his way to a hunting getaway forces Lillian to quarantine him with Bill and Grandaddy Clisby.

Home Economics (ABC at 9:31) Connor’s poker night for his prestigious friends gets crashed by Tom and Sarah.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Maggie and Gary firm up their relationship; Regina’s new business gets buoyed by her estranged parents who reconcile for their daughter.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Ruzek takes on a personal mission to find the daughter of a family friend, but the whole team gets roped into it when the thread leads to a drug investigation.

Good Sam (CBS at 10) Sam and her father must unite to aid her mother, who has been injured in a major storm.

Premieres

The Ultimatum (Netflix) Six couples who are mulling marriage — each pair features one who is ready and the other who is more hesitant — have eight weeks to decide to tie the knot or possibly move on with one of the other people on the show.

Body Parts (TLC at 10) Anaplastologist Allison Vest is responsible for creating prosthetics for people with missing body parts.

Green Mothers’ Club (Netflix) A South Korean drama about five mothers who navigate the drama and politics of their children’s grade school.

Specials

The Kardashians — An ABC News Special (ABC at 8) A sit-down with the Kardashians to discuss their family dynamic and tensions.

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! (Netflix) The Italian comedian riffs on her acting career, fame and youth.

Miniseries

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Netflix) A look at the disgraced British television personality who was discovered to have been a sexual predator following his death in 2011.

Movies

Furioza (Netflix) A Polish action flick about a police officer who recruits her ex-boyfriend to spy on a gang or she’ll throw his brother in jail.

Returning

The Hardy Boys (Hulu)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Eddie Redmayne, Patricia Arquette, Rauw Alejandro.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anderson Cooper, Thomas Rhett.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Members of the Kardashian family, Rob Gronkowski.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nicki Minaj, Mark Wahlberg, Judy Greer, Sigrid.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sienna Miller, Caitlyn Smith, Johnny Rabb.

