What to watch on Thursday: ‘Tokyo Vice’ debuts on HBO Max

(All times Eastern.) Law & Order (NBC at 8) Bernard and Cosgrove look into the suspected murder of a candidate for Congress. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The chefs concoct salty-and-sweet desserts that could serve as the basis of a Talenti gelato flavor, and use the lives of the most influential women in Texas history to inspire their elimination challenge dishes.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 9) Oscar and Kat try to play matchmaker for Max but it stirs up some unspoken jealousy in Kat.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) Bailey dukes it out with an accreditation council that’s reviewing the residency program; Nick returns to perform a rare operation alongside Meredith.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 9) Benson assists Velasco in tracking down three girls who were trafficked from his hometown.

Welcome to Flatch (Fox at 9:31) Father Joe channels Shrub’s penchant for graffiti into organized art classes.

Advertisement

Big Sky (ABC at 10) Jenny has a target on her back after she chooses a violent course of action to resolve a problem.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull’s choice to have his team defend an ex-girlfriend leads to some marital strife between him and Izzy.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC at 10) A new assistant district attorney assigned to the case wants someone from the brotherhood to cooperate and get incriminating evidence.

Premieres

Tokyo Vice (HBO Max) Michael Mann (”Miami Vice”) directs the first episode of this series based on American journalist Jake Adelstein’s memoir about his time as a police reporter in Tokyo in the late 1990s.

Serving the Hamptons (Discovery Plus) The service industry of a high-end Hamptons restaurant is the focus of this new reality series.

Miniseries

Ghislaine — Partner in Crime (Paramount Plus) This four-part series explores the life of Ghislaine Maxwell, who conspired with Jeffrey Epstein on myriad sexual crimes, and features interviews with her siblings, friends and victims.

Advertisement

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Netflix) A true-crime series looks at the killing of South African soccer player Senzo Meyiwa.

Movies

Return to Space (Netflix) Oscar-winning directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (“Free Solo”) document the cosmic aspirations of Elon Musk and SpaceX.

Safe Room (Lifetime Movie at 8) A mother must protect her 14-year-old son who unwittingly records the murder of a neighbor.

Returning

Barnwood Builders (Magnolia at 9)

Chef Boot Camp (Food at 10)

Close Enough (HBO Max)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michelle Pfeiffer, Camila Cabello, Latto.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Segel, Diane Kruger, Bonnie Raitt.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:50) Clarissa Ward, Pete Holmes, Anitta.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Joe Manganiello, Corey Stoll, Johnny Rabb.

GiftOutline Gift Article