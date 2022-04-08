What to watch on Friday: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ returns to HBO

(All times Eastern.) The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Cooper’s hunt for his blackmailer clashes with the team’s newest case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shark Tank (ABC at 8) The sharks are pitched a drawing tool for artists, dog health gear, productivity tools and a customizable dessert design. 20/20 (ABC at 9) A comprehensive look at the case of Michelle Carter, the teenager who encouraged her boyfriend’s suicide through text messages.

Dateline NBC (NBC at 9) An investigation into the fatal stabbing of Arkansas state senator Lisa Collins, who police were unclear was killed for political or personal reasons.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum risks everything to find answers about the crime behind the death of a close friend.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank is asked by a celebrity for an exception to the police’s age limit for recruits; an old rival sparks Erin into possibly overturning a conviction.

Premieres

Barbie: It Takes Two (Netflix) A new series, based on the popular toy, finds Barbie and friends at a performance arts high school in New York City.

Dirty Lines (Netflix) Set in 1980s Amsterdam, this Dutch-made series follows an entrepreneurial college student who works with two brothers on their start-up phone sex hotline.

Pinecone & Pony (Apple TV Plus) Based on Kate Beaton’s best-selling children’s picture book “The Princess and the Pony,” an eight-episode animated comedy tracks Pinecone, a young girl, and her best friend Pony as she learns how to be a warrior.

Finale

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) Season 11 of the reality series concludes with a look inside Coco’s Bakery restaurants.

Specials

Do, Re & Mi: Birdie Bowl Sing-Along (Amazon Prime) Kristen Bell provides her voice to this sing- and dance-along of three bird friends.

Movies

Dancing on Glass (Netflix) This Spanish psychological drama finds a ballerina thrust into the lead role of an upcoming performance, but when the pressure gets to be too much, she finds solace (and isolation) in the friendship of another dancer.

Nightmare Neighborhood Moms (Lifetime Movie at 8) A jealous wife believes her husband has the hots for her next-door neighbor, so she sets out to terrorize her life.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Netflix) A South Korean spy thriller about a righteous prosecutor who’s investigating a notorious black ops unit and stumbles into a dangerous espionage battle.

Returning

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO at 11)

Elite (Netflix)

Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix)

iCarly (Paramount Plus)

Tiger & Bunny (Netflix)

Woke (Hulu)

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Cody Johnson.

