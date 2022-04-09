What to watch this weekend: ’61st Street’ premieres on AMC on Sunday

(All times Eastern.) Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) Special guest Kyle Richards; comic Jonathan Mangum. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 48 Hours (CBS at 10) An investigation into the murder of Jamie Faith, a Texas man who was killed by his wife’s boyfriend. Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:29) Jake Gyllenhaal; Camila Cabello.

Premieres

Would I Lie to You? (CW at 8:30) Aasif Mandvi (“The Daily Show”) hosts this adapted British game show with regulars Matt Walsh (“Veep”) and Sabrina Jalees (“Carol’s Second Act”); guests in the premiere include Dulcé Sloan, Hannah Pilkes, Richard Kind and Santino Fontana.

Movies

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons (Lifetime at 8) A member of the Fallen Angels Murder Club mysteriously dies, and a reporter who’s looking into the murder also suspiciously turns up dead.

A Royal Runaway Romance (Hallmark at 8) A princess and her bodyguard begin to develop feelings after her latest relationship sputters out.

She Went Missing (Lifetime at 10) When a reporter goes back to her hometown to write about her childhood best friend vanishing, the visit resurfaces a stalker.

Returning

Louisiana Law (Discovery at 8)

Masters of Illusion (CW at 9)

Portals to Hell (Travel at 10)

Sunday Listings

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall takes on Mason Quinn, a past rival, when she receives a call for help.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Lisa tries to lift the spirits of the son of her late jazz mentor, Bleeding Gums Murphy.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Louise tries to keep a house spider alive after Bob and Linda want it out of the apartment.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Rountree and his younger sister are racially profiled by police in a traffic stop.

Sanditon (PBS at 9) Things get murky when Colbourne and Col. Lennox reunite at Lady Denham’s garden party.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) The squad looks into a train robbery.

Premieres

61st Street (AMC at 10) A drama from showrunner Peter Moffat (“Your Honor”) about a corrupt Chicago criminal justice system’s targeting of a Black high school athlete as the main suspect in the death of a cop; Courtney B. Vance, pictured, stars as lawyer Franklin Roberts.

Building Roots (HGTV at 9) Ben and Cristi Dozier design and renovate outdoor-inspired dream homes around their native Pagosa Springs, Colo.

Finales

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Showtime at 10) Travis faces an ultimatum from Gurley that will transform Uber and give one of them control of the company.

