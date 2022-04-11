What to watch on Monday: CMT Music Awards on CBS

(All times Eastern.) 9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Athena looks into a gas station robbery. Bobby and the team try to rescue an inexperienced diver who gets spooked while in a shark cage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All American (CW at 8) Spencer considers a different plan to get back on the field. Coop starts a new job at a nursing home and receives valuable wisdom from an elderly woman. Olivia is upset with her living situation.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 8) Daisy feels as if her team is being targeted by Gary and she confronts him about it.

All American: Homecoming (CW at 9) Simone faces her first college-level tournament, and Damon struggles with his latest assignment. JR reexamines his identity and gets advice from an unexpected source.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Andrea opens up about his recent heartbreak, leaving Paige to wonder whether he’s been using her. Lindsay feels a spark with her latest flame, and Mya is uncertain about her new relationship.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9:01) The squad tries to track down and save an unidentified victim in a car crash. Owen and Catherine come to a crossroads in their relationship.

Better Things (FX at 10) Sam struggles with anxiety.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO at 10) Elena’s marriage is on the edge, and she’s further destabilized when Pietro brings Nino home for an unanticipated visit.

The Endgame (NBC at 10:01) A rogue assassin hunts Elena, and Sergey and Owen take on a threat that may undermine their operation.

Premieres

Bake or Break (Food at 10) Pastry chef Stephanie Boswell helps struggling bakeries revive their menus and methods, starting with the Cookie Jar Co. in Flint, Mich.

Specials

CMT Music Awards (CBS at 8) Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie. Scheduled performers include Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chance the Rapper, Beanie Feldstein.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Viola Davis, Henry Winkler.

