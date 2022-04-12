What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Hard Cell’ premieres on Netflix

(All times Eastern.) FBI (CBS at 8) A young couple returning from vacation is found dead in a park, and the team’s main suspect may be connected to a larger drug operation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS at 8) Regina King; Damon Lindelof. Judge Steve Harvey (ABC at 8) Childhood best friends are at odds over the terms of a hazily remembered bet; friends squabble over a loan; a man and his cousin bicker over baby shower gifts.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad tries to take a pharmacy owner to task for fraudulent prescriptions being written in his name but things take a dire turn.

Young Rock (NBC at 8) After Dwayne’s football career flames out, he asks Rocky to begin training him in wrestling while living in Tampa in 1995.

Mr. Mayor (NBC at 8:30) Neil wants to dazzle the mayors of Los Angeles’ sister cities, but he unwittingly mixes up his real guests with a group of movie extras.

FBI: International (CBS at 9) The team tries to wriggle out of suspicion when Vo turns up at the crime scene of the murder of a Hungarian gambling official.

This is Us (NBC at 9) The evolution of Kate and Toby’s relationship is chronicled over a few years.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Pops, Dre and Junior go on a cabin getaway to bond and mend past disagreements; Diane and Jack look toward college.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS at 10) Remy Scott, an affable but stern new special agent, joins the team as its new lead on a series of murders linked to the taboo relationship between a young teen and her older boyfriend.

Premieres

Hard Cell (Netflix) Catherine Tate ( “Doctor Who”), pictured, stars as multiple characters in this six-episode comedy about the kooky lives in a women’s prison.

The Creature Cases (Netflix) A new animated series for young viewers, from the creator of “Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt,” follows special agents Sam and Kit who use science to solve mysteries.

Finale

Abbott Elementary (ABC at 9) The annual zoo field trip brings new developments to pass: Tariq weighs a job offer in New York; Janine struggles with her own decision; Barbara worries about the future.

The Thing About Pam (NBC at 10) Pam pushes the limits of decency to get out of the mess she’s created from lying to everyone.

Specials

CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town (CMT at 8) An intimate, scaled-back performance from the star country quartet who performed at the CMT Awards.

Returning

Unsellable Houses (HGTV at 9)

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Molly Shannon, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gillian Anderson, Janelle James, Maxwell.

