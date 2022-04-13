What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Our Great National Parks’ debuts on Netflix

(All times Eastern.) The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The last three singers from this round compete for a spot in the finale; guest panelist Leslie Jordan. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Beverly becomes a substitute P.E. teacher, so Adam steps in as the instructor of her Jazzercise class. Survivor (CBS at 8) Contestants reevaluate and mix-and-match tribes before the latest immunity challenge.

The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) The family is shocked to discover that Bruce has returned from Vietnam in a serious relationship with an older woman who has an 8-year-old son.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) One of the firefighters is taken hostage and it’s up to the rest of the squad to unite and help in any way they can.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Dan recruits some buddies to assist in remodeling the funeral home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Noella makes Heather answer for gossip she heard at the sushi party; Gina and Shannon try to mend their relationship.

Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Tom is already having trouble hitting his book deadline even before his dad interjects in his writing seminar.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Gary has something heavy weighing on his mind, so the gang organizes a game night as a distraction.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Halstead takes it upon himself to show the ropes to a recruit, but questions arise about the newbie’s checkered past.

Premieres

High Design (Discovery Plus) HGTV alum Kim Myles uses her interior design skills to renovate marijuana dispensaries across America.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales (Disney Plus) Spun off from the popular Ice Age animated comedies, six new shorts starring Scrat, the saber-toothed squirrel.

Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery at 8) Tim, Howard and Tickle try to revive forgotten spirits from American history including Benjamin Franklin’s liquor recipe.

Smother-in-Law (Netflix) A Brazilian sitcom about a meddling mother-in-law who has been living with her son and his wife since the beginning of the pandemic.

Specials

CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn (CMT at 8) The longtime country duo play old hits and talk about their songwriting and performance process.

Miniseries

Our Great National Parks (Netflix) President Barack Obama executive produces, narrates and appears in this five-part nature docuseries highlighting natural wonders across five continents.

Movies

Today We Fix the World (Netflix) This Argentine dramedy follows a work-obsessed man who finds out his son may have a different biological father.

Returning

Almost Happy (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Claire Foy, Paul Bettany, Bright Eyes.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Bill Maher, Michelle Yeoh, Alec Benjamin.

